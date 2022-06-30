Camp Invention returns, inspires largest group to date

In its thirteenth year, Bourbonnais Elementary School District 53 has been developing young inventors through hosting Camp Invention, a week of inquiry, investigation and invention. Over those 13 years, more than 1,600 campers have participated.

This year Bourbonnais saw its largest enrollment to date, with almost 170 campers and leaders in training attending the camp held at Liberty Intermediate School.

Nationally, Camp Invention has been around for more than three decades, developing confidence and problem-solving skills in young innovators through authentic, hands-on STEM activities. In the newly-announced 2022 program, Explore, campers design a tank for their robotic fish; experiment with animation and materials science; explore distant moons and construct their own marble arcade.

Camp Invention, a program of the National Inventors Hall of Fame® (NIHF) in partnership with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, provides a unique experience for children to make discoveries about the importance of intellectual property while exploring, creating and designing.

The camp promotes STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) learning; builds leadership, perseverance and resourcefulness; and encourages entrepreneurship — in an exciting and engaging environment.

“This has been a very inspiring, thought-provoking experience for my child,” said the parent of a 2021 and 2022 camper.

“He doesn’t even realize that he’s learning because of the fun environment. He is already looking forward to helping out camp even when can’t attend as a camper.”

Each year, the program features a new curriculum inspired by some of America’s greatest innovators — the NIHF Inductees. The local program is facilitated and taught by certified local educators. Nationally, Camp Invention programs benefit more than 130,000 children and partner with 1,800 schools and districts across the nation. Educators and school districts can partner with Camp Invention in 2022 by visiting invent.org/camp.

About Camp Invention

Camp Invention is the only nationally-recognized summer program focused on creativity, innovation, real-world problem solving and the spirit of the invention. Through hands-on programming, Camp Invention encourages children entering kindergarten through sixth grade to explore science, technology, engineering and mathematics curriculum inspired by some of the world’s greatest inventors.

Camp Invention is a program of the National Inventors Hall of Fame. This nationwide, nonprofit organization is committed to the curious minds and innovative spirits of the past, present, and future. Since 1990, our education programs have served more than 1.9 million children, and 210,000 teachers and Leadership Interns. For more information, visit invent.org/programs/camp-invention.