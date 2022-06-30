Accessible playground equipment OK'd in Bourbonnais

BOURBONNAIS — Handicap accessible playground equipment will be added to two schools in Bourbonnais Elementary School District 53, adding to playground upgrades already taking place around the district.

At the Tuesday meeting, the Bourbonnais Elementary School Board approved a bid for playground equipment that is accessible to students in wheelchairs and compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The accessible equipment will be added to Liberty Intermediate and LeVasseur Elementary schools as part of the Destiny program, which serves students with disabilities.

Assistant Superintendent James Duggan said the district applied and was approved for grant funding from the American Rescue Plan, which pertains to the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.

The district was able to secure $134,657 from the grant, which will cover about 75 percent of the project’s cost.

The low bidder out of two companies was Adventure Turf of Kenosha, Wis., for $179,500. The company also is doing other playground work around the district.

The remaining 25 percent of the project will be paid for with local capital funds, Duggan said.

Superintendent Adam Ehrman added the grant funding was the perfect opportunity for the district.

“This is an opportunity we won’t always have in front of us,” Ehrman said. “So taking the opportunity of something that is only going to cost us one-fourth of the price is something that would be hard to pass up.”

Some of the new equipment would include a playground carousel that is accessible to wheelchairs, fixed musical instruments such as wind chimes and xylophones and accessible swings.

“We know that we will never be able to have a playground that is completely ADA accessible for every single child because of the range of accessibility needs,” Ehrman added. “We can never know all of those, but we know for sure we’ll be able to have many more children that can participate in these activities that other children can at this point in time.”

Duggan said that it will be about a 20-week wait for the playground equipment to arrive.

“It wouldn’t be a big deal getting the equipment in this fall, but it has to be at least 40 degrees to pour the rubber surface,” Duggan noted. “So even ordering it tomorrow, it’s iffy if we get it done before Christmas.”

Other playground upgrades, which are expected to be finished by the fall, include new playgrounds at Liberty and Shabbona Elementary, as well as poured-rubber surfacing at those sites and at Shepard and LeVasseur.

The poured-rubber surfacing also is considered more handicap accessible than the wood chip bedding it replaces.

Ehrman said the new playground at Liberty is nearing complete, and the new playground at Shabbona is also close to being done and awaiting a swing set.

Students already have started playing on the new surfacing at Shepard.

<strong>MENTORSHIP DISCUSSION</strong>

Also on Monday, the board discussed an initiative of board member Betsy Keller to start a student mentorship program involving local high school and college students.

“This is a way to expand our ties to the community,” she said. “I also think this is a way to help our students, whether they are struggling academically, or social-emotionally, to have another young adult or another student to help them.”

Board members discussed possibly involving students from Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, Bishop McNamara Catholic High School and Olivet Nazarene University.

Keller, who is also a teacher at BBCHS, will be heading a committee to look at establishing the program and work out logistics going forward.

She said she envisions the program would include more than just tutoring.

“I think our students have more needs than just academic needs,” Keller said.

Board President Jayne Raef noted that Keller came up with the idea after brainstorming what the board could do to make things easier on teachers and also give an extra push to students who may be lagging behind after the pandemic.