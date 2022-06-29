Trustees get update on Beckman Harbor study

KANKAKEE — Kankakee Valley Park District commissioners were updated on a feasibility study of Beckman Park boat harbor during their meeting Monday.

The harbor has been closed since last fall when the harbor’s north wall collapsed after heavy rains inundated Kankakee in October.

The commissioners hired Piggush Engineering of Kankakee to complete the study.

Neil Piggush, president of the engineering firm, said during Monday’s meeting the north and east walls of the harbor will be replaced.

The first step is to replace 240 feet of the east wall. Piggush explained to commissioners he would have more on the costs at their July meeting.

A formal proposal would come in either August or September, Piggush said.

They will have to get permits to do the project from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, Piggush said when asked by Commissioner Bill Spriggs.

KVPD Executive Director Dayna Heitz said last year the feasibility study by Piggush Engineering would look at all the options available for repair. It will help determine if the north wall can be stabilized or rebuilt, whether the other walls of the harbor are stable and the extent of the soil erosion.

Having an engineering feasibility study completed also will assist the park district in applying for grants to fund the repair.

Park District Risk Management Agency, which provides insurance for the park district’s property, determined in November that the damage at Beckman Harbor was caused by long-term soil erosion and therefore not covered by insurance. That means the cost of repairs will be incurred by the district.

A preliminary estimate to completely rebuild the harbor came in at $3.2 million by Hoffman Estates-based Leopardo Companies, the construction company the district hired to rebuild Splash Valley in 2020.