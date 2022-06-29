Message from the Daily Journal regarding paper delivery

Daily Journal staff report

The Daily Journal will begin delivering its newspaper through the U.S. Postal Service.

Effective with the July 28 edition, the newspaper will be delivered to homes and businesses through post offices throughout the region. The newspaper will continue to be delivered on the same day of its publication.

The new delivery system is being implemented because of rising gas costs and the continued difficulty of hiring newspaper carriers.

“The new method has been adopted because of the continued sharp increases in fuel and the effects of the COVID-19 virus and pandemic,” said Len R. Small, publisher of The Daily Journal.

The Daily Journal’s vice president Sally Hendron noted: “We have confidence the postal system will deliver the publication to our loyal readers efficiently and effectively.”

Answers to frequently asked questions about the delivery change can be found at <a href="http://daily-journal.com/mail" target="_blank">daily-journal.com/mail.</a>