Health department 'running out of cards' with elevating vaccination rate

During Tuesday’s County Board Executive Committee meeting at the county administration building, board member Steve Hunter asked John Bevis, county health department administrator, if he could implement “any tricks” to elevate the county’s COVID vaccination rate above 51 percent.

“I’m running out of cards, Mr. Hunter,” Bevis said.

“However, I think that we should see a little bit of a bump in the increase in total vaccinated now that we have a new age group to vaccinate. But a big part of that equation will be how many parents will be bringing in their children to get vaccinated. We have yet to see, so we opened last Thursday to that age group [5 years old and younger].”

Kankakee County’s vaccination rate is at 51.41 percent as of Monday, a slight increase from 50.96 percent one month ago. Bevis told Hunter educating the public factors in to the vaccination rate.

“We’re still trying to provide that,” Bevis said. “I think most people in our community that are going to get vaccinated have gotten vaccinated. Now whether they continue to get boosters or not, again, it’s going to be their choice. It’s not mandated, but we are there to provide the vaccine if anybody wants it.

“We will continue to try to go out into the public where we can and when we can. ... So that’s kind of where we’re at. We’re working with a number of other agencies on some some ideas and suggestions, but I can’t twist your arm — ultimately is what it comes down to.”

Bevis added that Kankakee County’s numbers have improved compared to other counties in the state.

“We’re no longer one of the lower ones,” he said. “We’re in the middle in terms of fully vaccinated, and we’ve passed others that were way ahead of us at the beginning of the game.”

Since the pandemic began two years ago, the county has recorded 30,831 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Monday. That’s an increase of 1,262 since May 19. There have been a total of 372 COVID deaths, with an increase of six since May 19.

“It’s a slight increase,” Bevis said. “Obviously a year ago we were looking at 30 or 40 a month. We had gone approximately two months without a death in early spring leading into summer, so it is an uptick. It could be a lot of variables playing into that in terms of there’s more transmissibility going on. We just did come out of the high transmissive community level. We dropped down to a medium.

“Obviously, we are seeing numerous outbreaks within the community again. They are beginning to impact the long-term care facilities. That is where your older, vulnerable people are at. Without looking at the statistics of who has passed away and what maybe some of those statistics were for, like age, comorbidities and things like that. But it is an increase. It’s a concern. We’re looking at it, but I don’t envision that we’re going to be continuing with six to 10 to 12, at least not that we see on the horizon.”