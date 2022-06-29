Calendar of Events: June 29-July 5

<strong>June 29</strong>

<strong>Overeaters Anonymous 12-Step Meeting</strong>

At 7 p.m. every Wednesday, the group will meet at the State Farm office, 396 S. Kennedy Drive, Bradley. The group previously met at Riverside.

<strong>» 815-408-1262 (Tracy); 815-954-3678 (Jeanne)</strong>

<strong>June 30</strong>

<strong>Joyce Mobile Office Hours</strong>

State Senator Patrick Joyce’s office will be hosting mobile office hours at Grapes & Hops, 251 S. Schuyler Ave., from 4:30 to 6 p.m. to increase accessibility to residents throughout the 40th District.

<strong>» 708-756-0882; <a href="https://www.SenatorPatrickJoyce.com" target="_blank">SenatorPatrickJoyce.com</a></strong>

<strong>July 2</strong>

<strong>Watseka Town-Wide Scavenger Hunt</strong>

Registration begins at 2 p.m. at The Elks Lodge for the scavenger hunt. Throughout the day, there will be a Kiwanis bean bag tournament, food trucks, a street dance and more. At 7 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 111 N. 3rd St., Watseka, the 44 Magnum Band will perform.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.facebook.com/watsekafamilyfest" target="_blank">facebook.com/watsekafamilyfest</a></strong>

<strong>4th of July Celebration</strong>

The Bradley Billiard Club, located at 359 S. Kinzie Ave., Bradley, will be hosting an all-day Fourth of July event that includes a special themed celebration. The event begins at 10 a.m. and runs through the whole day.

<strong>» 815-523-7488</strong>

<strong>Aroma Park fireworks</strong>

Starting at 5 p.m. with cheeseburgers and fireworks, and at 7 p.m. a live performance from The Social Side Social Club, the Aroma Park Boat Club, located at 199 Boat Club Road, Aroma Park, will host a celebration with free admission and free parking.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.facebook.com/aroma.boatclub" target="_blank">facebook.com/aroma.boatclub</a></strong>

<strong>July 3</strong>

<strong>Manteno Fireworks</strong>

A fireworks show will be held at the Manteno Sportsmen’s Club, 851 N. Main St., Manteno.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.villageofmanteno.com" target="_blank">villageofmanteno.com</a></strong>

<strong>July 5</strong>

<strong>Ascension Rx Mobile Food Pantry</strong>

From 3 to 4:30 p.m. in the St. Rose Catholic Church parking lot, at 486 W. Merchant St., Kankakee, Ascension Health St. Mary Hospital will be hosting a free Rx Mobile Pantry with produce, milk, eggs and meat. Open to all community members.

<strong>» More info: 815-937-2100</strong>

<strong>July 5</strong>

<strong>Manteno Cruise Nights</strong>

From 6 p.m. to dusk, join the fun on Main Street and enjoy viewing various types of vehicles. Held in Main Street parking lot between 1st and 3rd streets.

<strong>» <a href="mailto:mantenocruisenight@att.net" target="_blank">mantenocruisenight@att.net</a> (Rich)</strong>