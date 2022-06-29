Authorities investigate deaths of three men

KANKAKEE — Authorities are investigating the deaths of three men found inside a home in the 600 block of West Merchant Street, Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater said.

At approximately 2 p.m., Wednesday, police responded to a call of a gunshot victim inside of a residence in the 600 block of West Merchant, Passwater said.

Patrol officers checked the residence and located three deceased males inside the residence, which is a rental property, according to police.

The home is located across the street from Alpiner Park and a block west of Ascension St. Mary Hospital.

Kankakee police detectives, Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services and the Kankakee County Coroner’s Office are all working the scene.

A crowd of 40-50 people gathered outside of the police tape around the residence this evening. A large portion of property around the house had been kept away from the crowd with yellow police tape.

Thus far this year there have been two murders in Kankakee.

No other details have been released.