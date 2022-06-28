One dies in I-57 crash

Illinois State Police District 21 at Ashkum investigated a single-vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 57 in Kankakee County on Sunday.

The driver of a 2013 Cadillac, a 27-year-old man from Chicago, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene by the Kankakee County Coroner’s Office, ISP said in a news release.

Two passengers in the vehicle — a 27-year-old woman from Chicago and a 31-year-old man from Champaign — were transported to a local area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, ISP said.

A preliminary investigation indicates at 3:42 a.m., the Cadillac was traveling north on I-57 near milepost 304. For unknown reasons, the vehicle drove onto the right shoulder, struck a construction sign, rolled into the right ditch and caught fire, ISP said.

The I-57 northbound lanes were closed for about six hours with traffic diverted off at Exit 302 (Chebanse exit).

This is an active and ongoing investigation. No other information is available at this time, ISP said.