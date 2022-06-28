Joyce to hold mobile office hours Thursday

State Senator Patrick Joyce’s office will be hosting mobile office hours at Grapes & Hops on Thursday to increase accessibility to residents throughout the 40th District.

“These events give residents a more convenient way access me and my staff for legislative services,” said Joyce (D-Essex). “I look forward to having a conversation with those who are available to join me.”

The event will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Grapes & Hops at 251 S. Schuyler Ave. in Kankakee.

According to a news release on the event, Senator Joyce aims to increase government accountability and accessibility by hosting this traveling event at different times, locations and dates in hopes of reaching working families across Will, Cook, Kankakee and Grundy counties.

This event is free and open to area residents. For questions or more information, call Joyce’s office at 708-756-0882, or go to <a href="https://www.SenatorPatrickJoyce.com" target="_blank">SenatorPatrickJoyce.com</a>.