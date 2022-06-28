Bradley seeks to remove Wilken from KCCVB

BRADLEY — The long-simmering battle between the region’s tourism office and the Bradley Village Board has reached its climax.

At the request of Mayor Mike Watson, Bradley trustees OK’d the administration to produce a pair of resolutions aimed at the Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau and the organization’s long-tenured executive director, Staci Wilken.

At Monday’s village board meeting, trustees approved a request by the administration to prepare a resolution aimed at removing Wilken from her position with the organization and a second resolution seeking $500,000 from the tourism’s budget for the installation of artificial turf for the Diamond Point baseball fields.

Concerning Wilken, Jamie Boyd, Bradley’s representative to the 11-person governing board, said she used profane language toward Boyd at its June 15 board meeting, when he pressed the administration of what he said was a failure to use available money to promote or improve area recreational attractions.

During the lengthy discussion, Wilken was alleged to have cursed at Boyd.

When contacted Monday about this exchange, Wilken acknowledged she did lash out at Boyd in an inappropriate matter.

“I had an emotional response regarding what I perceived as an unwarranted personal attack,” she said of the exchange with Boyd. “I apologized to the board of directors for the manner of my response.”

Boyd told the Bradley administration and trustees he did not respond to Wilken’s outburst. He also said he has not yet received a personal apology from Wilken.

Following the village board's actions, Wilken was contacted for further response. In a statement she said: "I won't be bullied in the board room by Mr. Boyd and I won't be bullied by the village's administration. If Mr. Boyd has an issue with my employment, he can bring it up to the CVB Board of Directors."

The resolutions are anticipated to be prepared and ready for a vote by Bradley trustees at the next board meeting July 11.

Once the village board approves the resolutions, they will be directed to the CVB for its consideration. The CVB’s next meeting is July 20.

Boyd said the CVB has more than $1.4 million of reserve money on hand. He has been a board member for one year, and he said it has had this reserve for the time he has been on the board.

Boyd said there are many locations and many groups which could use extra funding to help bring in tourists. He pointed to needed upgrades at Diamond Point and River Road softball complex. He said money could be used by the Kankakee Valley Park District to promote hockey tournaments or figure skating events at the ice rink, among others.

Boyd said he would not be talking about hundreds of thousands of dollars. Rather, he said $50,000 or $75,000 to assist these organizations in their effort to bring people to Kankakee County.

Bradley and the CVB have been at odds for the bulk of the past three years. It was at that time the then-Bradley Village Board approved the signing on a five-year intergovernmental agreement to remain a part of the organization.

Watson, then a trustee, opposed the move. Shortly after the IGA was approved, Watson became interim mayor. He sought to have the agreement made null and void by the court but failed.

The agreement expires on April 30, 2024. With that in mind, Bradley could be no longer a part of the CVB within 22 months.

Assuming the village board remains intact, it would seem likely the village will not renew its standing with the organization.

Because Bradley has the majority of hotels and motels within its boundaries and the hotel tax is the chief funding source for the CVB’s about $935,000 budget, the loss of Bradley would have major ramifications to the organization.

Watson put it bluntly near the end of the board discussion.

“Let’s face it,” he said. “It’s a lousy organization run by lousy people.”