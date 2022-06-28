2 seriously injured in crash Friday on I-57

Illinois State Police District 21 at Ashkum investigated a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 57 in Kankakee County on Friday that sent two people to a local hospital with serious injuries and led to the arrest of one of the drivers for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Jonathan T. Buford, 24, of Chicago, was the driver of a 2011 Ford Fusion. ISP charged him with DUI, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, improper lane usage, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and improper display of license plates or registration sticker, ISP said in a news release.

A preliminary investigation by ISP indicated a 2007 Dodge Caravan was traveling south on I-57 at milepost 317. A 2016 Buick Verano was traveling behind the Dodge.

Buford was traveling north on I-57. He crossed through the center median and entered the southbound lanes traveling north in the wrong direction, ISP said.

Buford’s vehicle crashed head-on into the Dodge, according to ISP. His vehicle came to rest on the shoulder of southbound I-57 at milepost 317 and became fully engulfed in flames, ISP said.

The Dodge overturned onto its passenger side and came to rest facing west in the center of I-57 southbound at milepost 317, ISP said.

The Buick struck the Dodge and then came to rest in the center median.

The driver of the Caravan and a passenger were both transported with serious injuries to a local hospital.

A passenger in the Buick was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Buick and another passenger were uninjured.