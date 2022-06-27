Kankakee fire displaces family

KANKAKEE — An electrical fire caused about $25,000 in damage to a home in the 400 block of North Industrial Avenue in Kankakee on Sunday.

Firefighters were dispatched at 5:15 a.m., Kankakee Fire Chief Bryan LaRoche said.

A neighbor spotted smoke coming from the attic and notified the residents, LaRoche said.

The fire was extinguished quickly, and firefighters were on scene for about an hour. There were no injuries, LaRoche said.

The Red Cross assisted a family of four that was displaced by the fire, LaRoche said.