Inspired by Rittmanic, Bailey, new event supports first responders

Since the Dec. 29 shooting that took the life of Bradley Police Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic and severely injured Officer Tyler Bailey, the community has banned together to give back to the families of those affected. Additionally, the community has continuously shown support for first responders.

This is something Lisa Godin hopes continues as time goes on. In addition to being Bailey’s aunt, Godin is on the team behind the new event, Back the Badges Community Classic.

“With all of this, I feel everyone has come out not fearful of supporting the police. The outpouring of the blue lights and ribbons, and the support and love that everyone is showing — I don’t want that to end,” Godin said.

She noted Rittmanic’s wife, Lyn Stua, has shared similar sentiments in her public speeches regarding the community’s support.

Back the Badges is being planned by Godin, Amy McCrary, Diane Tomic and Kyle Nevills. The event will be a two-day wiffle golf tournament, set for July 23 and 24. Day 1 is open to the general public, and Day 2 is reserved for first responders and their families.

Both days are limited to 120 golfers as they partake in 9-hole wiffle golf, set up at Bradley-Bourbonnais Sportsmen’s Club, which offered to donate its venue for the event. Russell Orent of Pin High Wiffle Golf Events presented an opportunity for the fundraiser and will transform the outdoor space for the tournament.

The game is similar to regular golf, however the wiffle makes it easier for new players while the Pin High course adds an element of miniature golf.

For the general public day, the cost is $100 for golfers and $60 for nongolfers. Tickets include a meal and two drinks, and the golfers will receive unlimited drinks while playing. There also is a $20 option to come in the evening for live entertainment and food trucks.

Across the two days, there will be entertainment from various musical acts and DJs, including JD & the Fuzz and Chris James on Saturday, and Chris James and Matt Yeager on Sunday.

There also will be food trucks including LoveALatte, Sweet Darrens, Tacos El Guadalajara, Creme of the Crop, Corn King and Soon To Be Sauced.

Players and attendees must be 21 or older. BrickStone Brewery will be selling a new beer named Blue Line Brew, made with first responders in mind.

For the first responders day on July 24, 120 first responders will play for free and are welcome to bring a guest.

Tee times for both days will be noon, 1:30 and 3 p.m. and golfers are encouraged to register in advance as spots are filling up quickly. Opening ceremonies are at 11:30 a.m.

There will be a ball-drop raffle that is similar to a split-the-pot raffle. This will be the annual foundation raffle benefitting the families of Bailey and Rittmanic.

Additionally, there will be corn hole, merchandise for sale (with preorders beginning soon) and a Battle of the Badges comedy hour during which first responders will face off with their best “bad dad jokes.”

Organizers still are seeking sponsors and volunteers, and more information can be found on Facebook at “Back the Badges Community Classic” or at <a href="https://bit.ly/3vibEMy" target="_blank">bit.ly/3vibEMy</a>.

<strong>Supporting community</strong>

Godin relayed a message from Bailey’s wife, Sydney. “[Tyler is] making small progressions everyday. He’s working in rehab to get stronger and stronger.”

Godin added Bailey is “crushing every goal they give him.”

“He is such a good character, [and] that has not changed,” Godin continued. “There’s been a smile on his face through all of it. ... I think he’s just very grateful to be where he’s at and is very determined to get back.”

They described Tyler and Sydney as “resilient” and “a powerhouse couple.”

Both Godin and McCrary — who is married to Bourbonnais Fire Department Battalion Chief Brian McCrary — said the support of the community during the past six months has been overwhelming.

“There [are] so many emotions that are wrapped up in all of it,” said McCrary. “Those first few days were so intense and so hard, but this immediately this community jumped to action and rallied together and you just saw the immediate love and support.”

Godin also noted the logo for the event — a badge with red and blue — honors both police and fire departments. The two organizers spoke to the hard work that first responders, in any department, put in and want them to know that they are supported.

“They put their lives on the line everyday for us,” Godin said.

Tyler Bailey's wife, Sydney, shared to Facebook this week an update on her husband's progress:

"As our time at Shirley Ryan inpatient comes to a close, [Tyler] and I felt it was extremely important to dedicate a second to those that have helped us get where we are today.

"To Tyler’s therapists and techs, thank you for having the utmost grace, patience and respect every single step of the way. Thank you for pushing him, respecting his boundaries, and always having his best interest at the forefront of your mind. Thank you for the guidance to navigate our 'new normal.' You have made every step of this process easier day by day.

"To Tyler’s nurses and nurse techs, THANK YOU for aiding in his healing, monitoring his health, and being the best people to talk to each day. Thank you for being diligent in your communication, always explaining every step of everything that was done, and always keeping Tyler informed and up to date with his care. Tyler could not have had a better team to go through each and every waking hour with.

"To the Unit Assistants Rochelle and Meg, thank you for being the sunshine on our darkest days and the first smile we see every morning. Thank you for always returning Tyler’s peace sign that he threw up with every passing by.

"Thank you all for never giving up on him. Most importantly, THANK YOU to all for not only being amazing human beings to us, but for becoming some of our best friends.

"As we say good-bye to Shirley Ryan inpatient, we say bye to a facility with some of the best people. On to the next chapter!

"As said best in 'Wicked':

'I've heard it said

That people come into our lives for a reason

Bringing something we must learn

And we are led

To those who help us most to grow

If we let them

And we help them in return

Well, I don't know if I believe that's true

But I know I'm who I am today

Because I knew you.'"

<strong>When:</strong> July 23 and 24

<strong>Where:</strong> Bradley-Bourbonnais Sportsmen's Club at 2672 Chippewa Drive, Bourbonnais

For more information, search “Back the Badges Community Classic” on Facebook, or go to <a href="https://bit.ly/3vibEMy" target="_blank">bit.ly/3vibEMy</a>.