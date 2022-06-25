PHOTOS: Fun at the Friendship Festival

<strong>SATURDAY</strong>

• 7:30 a.m. — Kankakee River Running Club 5K Run/Walk

• 9 a.m. to noon — Cane Pole Fishing Derby (Municipal Center Pond)

• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Veteran's Luncheon

• Noon to Midnight — Beer Garden

• Noon — Carnival Opens (all rides one ticket until 5 p.m.)

• ‍Noon to 10 p.m. — Helicopter Rides

• Noon to 3 p.m. — Baby and Pet Photo Voting (Board Room)

• 1 to 5:30 p.m. — Battle Of The Bands

• 6 to 6:30 p.m. — Ms. Senior Illinois Talent

• 6:30 p.m. — Dorothy Roberson (West Stage)

• 6:30 to 9 p.m. — The High Anxiety Band

• 7 p.m. — The Jesse White Tumblers (Pavilion)

• 7 to 9 p.m. — N—Deep Band (West Stage)

• 9 to 11 p.m. — Music Showcase (West Stage)

• 9:10 p.m. — Winner of Bourbonnais Has Talent (Main Stage)

• 9:30 p.m. to midnight — The Nick Lynch Band

<strong>SUNDAY</strong>

• Noon — Carnival Opens

• Noon to 5 p.m. — Helicopter Rides

• 1 p.m. — Grand Parade

‍For more information, go to <a href="https://www.bourbonnaisfriendshipfestival.com" target="_blank">bourbonnaisfriendshipfestival.com</a>.