KLASEY: T. P. Bonfield: A Life of 'Firsts'

In its 169-year history, Kankakee County has had three courthouses, and attorney Thomas P. Bonfield practiced law in all three of them. The young lawyer arrived in Kankakee in 1853 and began arguing cases in the county’s first courthouse when it opened in 1855.

That original courthouse burned in 1872, and the second courthouse was erected in 1873. In 1909, that courthouse was demolished to make way for the current building. Court sessions in the third courthouse began in 1912. At his death in 1913, Bonfield was the longest-practicing attorney in the county.

“The history of the life of the Hon. Thomas Philip Bonfield is largely identified with the history of Kankakee, and no record of either man or community would be complete without full mention of both,” declared the Kankakee Republican newspaper in a front-page obituary on January 21, 1913.

Born in Canton, Ohio, on April 24, 1827, Bonfield studied law in his hometown and was admitted to the bar in 1849. Some four years later, on Aug. 11, 1853, he boarded an Illinois Central train in Chicago for a three-hour trip to Kankakee. That town, which existed mostly on paper, was literally “the end of the line” —the bridge across the Kankakee River needed to carry the line farther southward was still under construction.

Local historian Harold W. Simmons described the young lawyer’s arrival: “When Thomas P. Bonfield came to Kankakee, the Illinois Central railroad was completed a little below the Court Street viaduct. Passengers were landed … 50 feet or so north of the Court Street viaduct where they had to climb steep banks to get to Court Street.

“On the bank stood Abram True calling out to the newly arrived passengers that he kept a hotel and all who wanted meals or lodgings could get into his carriage.” Bonfield did not take up True’s offer to stay at his hotel (the “Half-Mile House” at what is now Maple Street and Orchard Avenue). Instead, he opted to board at the Legris Tavern in the larger, established town of Bourbonnais.

Bonfield wasted no time in starting his law practice — only two days after arriving in town, he filed the new county’s first legal document.

“He started the first lawsuit that was commenced in the circuit court of Kankakee County,” noted Charles B. Campbell, presiding judge of the court at the time of Bonfield’s death.

“The first document in that suit bears the filing date Aug. 13, 1853. The files in that suit are still preserved in the archives of this court.”

Because the new town did not yet have a courthouse building, court proceedings were held in the Illinois Central Railroad’s freight house on West Avenue.

Less than two years later, Thomas Bonfield recorded another important “first.” On April 10, 1855, at age 27, he was elected president of the Kankakee City Board of Trustees. In effect, he was the town’s first mayor. (Despite the name “City” in its title, the town was actually a village. It would not become a city, with an elected mayor and City Council of aldermen, until 1865.)

Bonfield would head Kankakee’s government a second time in 1868, when he was elected Mayor and served a one-year term.)

Between those two terms in local government, Bonfield’s life underwent a major change when he married Maria Eastman of Aurora on March 13, 1856. The couple had nine children, four of whom survived to adulthood.

In 1865, Thomas and Maria Bonfield erected a substantial residence to house their growing family. Located on the northeast corner of Station Street and Rosewood Avenue, the two-story home was constructed of local limestone. In 1876, Bonfield recorded another “first” when he installed the city’s first bathtub in the house.

As late as the 1950s, the house remained in the family, owned by a grandson, Bonfield Hemstreet. In later years, the building changed ownership a number of times and eventually fell into disrepair. It was demolished in 2014.

The same year Bonfield erected his home, he achieved an important goal while serving as the County Superintendent of Schools. For years, the city’s educational needs had been served by five small, separate school districts, each with a three-man board of directors. In 1865, Bonfield negotiated the merging of the five districts into a single unit to be governed by a six-member board.

He recorded another important achievement during the first of his two terms (1877-1) as State Senator from Kankakee County. Working with State Representative Daniel C. Taylor, of Kankakee, Bonfield successfully guided through the legislature a bill to establish a new state mental hospital.

In late 1877, Kankakee (in competition with seven other cities), was chosen as the site for the new Illinois Eastern Hospital for the Insane (later Kankakee State Hospital; today, Shapiro Developmental Center).

During the 1870s and 1880s, Kankakee County was crisscrossed with iron tracks as new railroads were incorporated and constructed. As a prominent attorney, Bonfield was very involved with the railroad boom. He drafted charters for several railroads and served on the boards of directors for others.

Bonfield was most deeply involved with the Kankakee and Seneca Railroad, a 42-mile “short line” running westward from Kankakee to the LaSalle County town of Seneca on the Illinois River. It linked the tracks of the Cincinnati, Lafayette and Chicago Railroad (later the “Big Four”) at Kankakee with those of the Chicago, Rock Island and Pacific Railway at Seneca, Ill.

The railroad was incorporated in 1881 by a group of local men. Bonfield became the line’s president, his son, Thomas E. Bonfield, was the company’s secretary and Warren R. Hickox Sr., served as a director of the company.

After Bonfield died at his Rosewood Avenue home in the early-morning hours of Jan. 21, 1913, Circuit Court Presiding Judge Charles B. Campbell summed up his character in four short sentences: “He was an able lawyer. His professional character was without flaw. He was a man of sound integrity in every respect. He was an exemplar as a citizen.”

Although his life was filled with major accomplishments, Bonfield’s grave in Kankakee’s Mound Grove Cemetery is marked with a simple granite slab stating only, “Thomas Philip Bonfield, 1827 – 1913.”

The town of Verkler, nine miles west of Kankakee, was laid out in 1881 by property owner John Verkler. It bore that name for only a matter of months. What happened to “Verkler”?

Answer: When the tracks of the Kankakee and Seneca Railroad were laid through Verkler in late 1881, the town’s name was changed to Bonfield in honor of railroad president Thomas P. Bonfield.