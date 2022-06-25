Kankakee Community College prepares for fireworks show

KANKAKEE — The tradition of celebrating Independence Day with live music followed by fireworks will continue on July 2 along the south bank of the Kankakee River.

The fundraising event will include three live music performances. Kankakee Community College gates open at 4 p.m., and admission is $20 per carload. All proceeds benefit the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra.

Food concessions will also be available beginning at 4 p.m. Vendors will be Jimmy Jo’s BBQ, Martinez Tacos, Oberweis Ice Cream and Kankakee Valley Youth Symphony Orchestra concessions.

The schedule of events includes the Kankakee Valley Youth Symphony Orchestra concert at 6 p.m.; performance by the Kankakee Municipal Band at 7 p.m.; Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra concert at 8 p.m.; and fireworks at dusk, approximately 9:15 p.m.

The fireworks show will be approximately 25 minutes long. It is being underwritten by Peoples Bank of Kankakee County as part of its celebration of 60 years in business.

The symphony concerts are underwritten by Riverside Medical Center. Illinois Arts Council, Kankakee Valley Park District and KCC also are sponsors.

On the KCC grounds, picnicking is welcomed, and indoor restrooms are available. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets; no seating is provided. KCC’s grounds are handicapped accessible.

Personal fireworks, including sparklers, are not permitted. Small tents and mini grills will be allowed in designated areas.

KCC is at 100 College Drive, just off River Road, south of downtown Kankakee.

Originally known as the Society for Friends of Music, KVSO was established in 1967 for the purpose of experiencing the joy of music together. Today the KVSOA Board of Directors, the Kankakee Valley Youth Symphony, The KVSO Women’s Guild, and the KVSO Foundation all make up the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra Association.