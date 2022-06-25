Gas prices could continue to go down

Could we see gasoline prices across Kankakee County dip to or below $5 per gallon by the Fourth of July holiday? It’s possible.

The average price for a gallon of gas in Illinois dropped by 5.3 cents per gallon on Monday compared to the past week. The average price in Illinois was $5.37 per gallon, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 4,378 stations in Illinois.

“Finally some relief,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “For the first time in nine weeks, gasoline prices have fallen, following a broad sell-off in oil markets last week, pushing the national average back under the $5 level with most states seeing relief at the pump.

“I’m hopeful the trend may continue this week, especially as concerns appear to be mounting that we may be on the cusp of an economic slowdown, putting downward pressure on oil.

“But the coast isn’t yet entirely clear. We could see the national average fall another 15 to 30 cents, if we’re lucky, by the time fireworks are flying, barring any unexpected shutdowns at a time when the market is extremely sensitive to such,” he said.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.97 per gallon on Monday. The national average is up 37.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.92 per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering more than 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Locally, gas prices in Kankakee on Thursday ranged from $5.20 to $5.39 per gallon, according to <a href="http://gasbuddy.com" target="_blank">gasbuddy.com</a>. In Bourbonnais and Bradley, prices ranged from $5.36 to $5.39 per gallon, while in Manteno and Momence prices were at $4.99 per gallon at most stations.

In Watseka, gas prices ranged from $5.12 to $5.29 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy’s annual summer travel survey, of the 58 percent of Americans planning to take a road trip this summer, 33 percent planned to travel specifically on the Fourth of July weekend. This will be the second most popular travel weekend of the summer, following Memorial Day.

Although many will hit the road for the upcoming holiday weekend, 70 percent of drivers said they changed their summer road trip plans because of high gas prices, a 52 percent increase from last year, according to the survey.

In Illinois, the price of a gallon of gas on July 4, 2021, was $3.27 per gallon. Five years ago, the average cost of a gallon of gas was $2.22. Ten years ago, it was at $3.71 per gallon.

While the current high prices haven’t deterred motorists from hitting the road, De Haan said consumers can save money by slowing down while on the highway.

“It’s not the fun thing to do, but that can save you 10 to 25 percent by extending the amount of miles you get out of every tank,” he said during a Facebook live session on Thursday. “So just slow it down a couple miles an hour, leave a few minutes early. You’ll be surprised how much better you can do.”

<strong>PRICE OF OIL FALLS</strong>

De Haan said the price of a barrel of oil has decreased by 15 percent during the past couple of weeks, which caused the wholesale price of gas to go down.

“Some of the issues, mainly in the Great Lakes that caused prices to jump beyond $5 in Michigan, Indiana, Ohio and Illinois, have started to improve,” he said. “That’s the good news. Refineries are basically back online, producing more gasoline.”

President Joe Biden has also talked about waiving the federal gas tax for 90 days. That would save consumers 18 cents per gallon.

“That’s still something that would have to be approved by Congress,” De Haan said. “And of course, politicians on both sides of the aisle have made it less than clear if that’s something that’s going to happen if it does.”

While the trend is showing prices will go down for the next week or so, it might not last.

“While we may see relief as we approach July 4, and potentially after, the volatility in markets remains high,” De Haan said. “We still could see a super spike in gas prices later this summer, should a hurricane threaten Gulf Coast oil refineries or oil platforms.”

Will Illinois, or the U.S., see prices for gasoline going back to where it was a year ago around $3.25 per gallon?

“I don’t see much potential for a return to those prices any time soon due to Russia’s war on Ukraine and very tight refining situation due to COVID shutdowns,” De Haan said. “We may see relief in the next week or two, but I think we’ll be stuck with prices over $4 per gallon for much of the rest of the year, barring an economic slowdown which could cause prices to drop more.”