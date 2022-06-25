Former Herscher pastor makes appeal for mission he now heads in India

The Rev. Showreddy Allam has been a Catholic priest for 28 years.

His diocesan work has taken him from India to Illinois and back again. Fr. Allam spent 15 years from 2004-19 in the Diocese of Joliet, where he was the pastor of St. Margaret Mary in Herscher, St. James the Apostle in Irwin and Sacred Heart in Goodrich. In recent years, a single priest has served those three parishes.

Since then, Fr. Allam has had a drastically different assignment. He directs a mission in Guntur, India, that includes a parish, a nursing home, a school and two orphanages. Located near the coast of India, Guntur is a densely-populated city with an estimated population of three-quarters of a million. It has a hot, tropical climate.

It is a place, Fr. Allam says, where poverty can be overpowering. The typical Sunday collection, he says, is $5. Not $5 per person, $5 as a total take. The daily wage among the parishioners Father knows — about $3.

Allam is back in the Kankakee County area through June 28. He’s saying Mass at the churches he once pastored. Though he is not visiting other churches or schools, donations from Catholics, or anyone, would go a long way toward alleviating poverty halfway around the world.

The two orphanages he oversees take in children who were abandoned on the streets, he says. One orphanage holds 60 boys. Another holds 50 girls. There is one shower in each building. Broken homes are common. Many were children whose parents could not afford to feed them. Some had been trafficked.

The orphans range in age from fourth to tenth grade. After that, they move on to a junior college. A daily schedule begins at 5:30 a.m., with morning Mass, cleaning, breakfast and a school day broken up by lunch. There are outdoor games at 4 p.m., evening chores, study time and a nightly prayer at 9:30.

For about $90, Fr. Allam says, a single donor can pay for a child’s school uniform, books and shoes. The orphaned students attend a school as part of a total enrollment of 300.

His charge also includes a nursing home with 50 residents, most of whom, again, are people who had been abandoned. Fr. Allam has an associate pastor and four nuns to help. The Our Lady of Grace parish in India ministers to roughly 200 families.

SueAnn O’Connor is a longtime friend of Fr. Allam and a longtime advocate for foster children in Kankakee County. She was the guiding force behind Starfish, which raised funds to help foster families in the area.

“The need is huge,” she said of Fr. Allam’s mission. “I know that every dime donated will be well-spent.”

While things are never easy at the mission, Fr. Allam explains that the past two years have been especially difficult because of COVID.

“As the people are very poor and living in vulnerable conditions in my mission, we are affected by [COVID] in many aspects,” he said.

“People are without work for many months and the children reopen to various forms of exploitation. They are being forced to child labor and begging.”

Donations can be made to Safe Harbor, a 501c3 nonprofit. Mail checks to 110 School St., Braidwood, Ill., 60408. For information, email <a href="mailto:showallam@yahoo.com" target="_blank">showallam@yahoo.com</a> or call Deacon Greg Cummins at 815-735-3016. Persons can also contact SueAnn O’Connor at <a href="mailto:sueanno23@gmail.com" target="_blank">sueanno23@gmail.com</a>.