Country Theatre Workshop presents 'The Little Mermaid'

Country Theatre Workshop will present a production of “The Little Mermaid.” Performances are at 7:30 p.m. July 7, 8, 14 and 15; and at 2 p.m. July 9, 10, 16 and 17. Saturdays and Sundays are matinees.

"This delightful show based on Hans Christian Andersen’s story and Disney's film, with its award-winning songs, makes this a family favorite," CTW organizers said in a news release.

Reservations must be made before the show by calling 815-457-2626, or go to <a href="https://www.countrytheatre.org" target="_blank">countrytheatre.org</a>.

All performances are at the Country Theatre Workshop, located at 1280 East 770 N Road or 2 miles north of Cissna Park on Illinois Route 49.