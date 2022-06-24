It's official: Ricky Rockets development begins

KANKAKEE — After six years of on-again, off-again development commitments from the ownership for the proposed Ricky Rockets Fuel Center at Kankakee’s eastern entrance, shovel finally touched the soil.

Under brilliant sun-drenched skies Thursday afternoon, Rick Heidner, owner of the Ricky Rockets company, Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis and about a dozen other dignitaries hoisted some dirt into the air, ceremoniously starting the estimated $20-million development.

The project is located in the northeast corner of the East Court Street and Interstate 57 intersection. The Ricky Rockets Fuel Center will occupy much of the property, which once was home to a 104,000-square-foot Kmart.

“It’s been a long journey,” Heidner said several minutes before the groundbreaking ceremony began. “When we get started on a project, we don’t stop. This will be beautiful. I’m excited.”

Bruce Larson, the project’s construction consultant, said crews have been onsite clearing the area.

“We’ve been here since Monday, and we are going full force every day,” he said. “This site is under construction.”

Larson said it could be as early as mid-July when the concrete foundation could be put in place. While weather is always a key factor in construction, Heidner said it would be safe to say the development will be ready for customers by spring 2023.

In addition to the fuel center, convenience-type store and a truck wash, the location will feature a Steak & Egg restaurant and most likely a fast-food type restaurant.

Heidner said the location is anticipated to attract 1,200 to 1,600 visitors daily.

“This is a really big job,” he said. “There is a lot of work to be done. But we are here now and we will not stop working until we are done.”

Heidner acknowledged this project has had many starts and stops. He thanked the city administration and the community for its patience. He said the project did get put onto his company’s back burner as he dealt with other issues, but those have been resolved.

A gathering of about 40 were on hand to witness the occasion. Heidner said it was his hope these would be just a small fraction of those who will be frequenting the location once all the dust has settled.

Mayor Curtis, who played a key role in getting Heidner recommitted to the development only days after he took the oath of office in May 2021, said perhaps the years-long delay may work to Kankakee’s advantage.

He said this development will be one of the first new designs for Ricky Rockets.

“It’s a bigger and better project,” he said. “I can’t be more excited.”

Curtis said with recent upgrades to business properties in this east side area — noting transportation companies LaBeau Brothers Inc., Hoekstra Transportation LLC and G.T. Express Inc. on recent investments — he hopes this can be the catalyst for new development in east Kankakee.

The project rests in the city’s 7th Ward. Longtime 7th Ward Alderman Carl Brown said he has patiently waited for six years for this day. He said that for the city to prosper, all areas must rise, not just some.

“Without development of the whole city, the city doesn’t connect,” he said. “I’m more excited than you will know.”