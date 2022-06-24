Harrison Avenue to be closed at rail crossing

Daily Journal staff report

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced recently North Harrison Avenue (Illinois Route 50) in Kankakee will be closed at the Northfolk Southern Railway crossing beginning Monday.

Repairs to the crossing are expected to take six days to be completed (June 27 to July 2). A detour will direct motorists to take East Willow Street east to Greenwood Avenue and then north to Fair Street.

Motorists should expect delays and should allow extra time when traveling through the area, and they should be prepared for slow and stopped traffic. IDOT advises considering using alternate routes.

For more information, go to <a href="http://gettingaroundillinois.com" target="_blank">gettingaroundillinois.com</a>.