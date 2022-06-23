Pickleball courts open at KENO Park in Bourbonnais

BOURBONNAIS — The Bourbonnais Township Park District, in partnership with the Village of Bourbonnais, announced this week the addition of pickleball courts at KENO Park, 121 William Latham Drive, Bourbonnais.

Pickleball is a cross between tennis, ping-pong and badminton. It is played with a paddle and a perforated plastic ball. In 1965, the founders named the game Pickleball after “Pickles,” the family dog.

“The BTPD is pleased to partner with the Village of Bourbonnais in providing additional and high quality playing pickleball facilities for our residents and park patrons. We hope that our pickleball community will enjoy these additional courts, and, in the future, provide endless hours of pickleball fun,” said BTPD Executive Director Edward Piatt in a news release.

From 5 to 7 p.m. July 22, all ages are welcome for a Pickleball Social at Recreation Station in Bradley. Snacks and all equipment are included for $10 as new players learn about this sport and meet other players.

Pickleball open gym at Recreation Station will be held from 8:45 a.m. to noon every Thursday this summer. All are welcome to come and exercise in a family-friendly environment.

“The Village of Bourbonnais welcomes the opportunity to collaborate with the Bourbonnais Township Park District for the benefit of our residents,” said Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore in a news release. “The KENO Park tennis courts have been modified to include pickleball and will now serve both sports. Most importantly, it encourages outdoor recreation while increasing the quality of life in our community.”

Pickleball is one of America’s fastest-growing sports with more than 5 million playing regularly, according to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association. USA Pickleball estimates there are 10,000 places to play as the sport has doubled in the past five years. The Bourbonnais Township Park District said it is responding to this demand for courts by increasing opportunities to play pickleball indoors or outdoors.

For more information, call the Bourbonnais Township Park District at 815-933-9905 or go to <a href="https://www.btpd.org" target="_blank">btpd.org</a>.