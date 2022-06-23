New lieutenant to serve Salvation Army of Kankakee

KANKAKEE — Scott and Makayla Parnell, The Salvation Army lieutenants in Kankakee for the past four years, have been reassigned.

Effective June 27, the Parnells will be the Corps Officers of The Salvation Army Wichita Citadel in Kansas. Coming to Kankakee in their place will be newly commissioned Lt. LaToya Surratt.

First generation Salvationists, the Parnells were married while at the College for Officer Training in Chicago and then assigned to Kankakee as their first appointment in 2018. Since that time, they have served as the administrators and pastors of The Salvation Army of Kankakee County.

Serving through the challenges of the pandemic, the couple helped establish and continue a range of programs and services, including a free lunch program, walk-through client choice food pantry, emergency shelter hotel vouchers for people experiencing homelessness, community outreach services and a free dance class for toddlers.

Each June, many officers are moved from one appointment to another. In some cases, transfers are needed to cover retirements or resignations. Sometimes a particular post demands a particular skill set. An average tenure in one appointment is four to five years.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.salvationarmyusa.org" target="_blank">salvationarmyusa.org</a>.