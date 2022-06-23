KSD111 to use financial consultant in place of assistant superintendent

KANKAKEE — Kankakee School District 111’s outgoing assistant superintendent of business services will not be immediately replaced after her departure at the end of June.

Instead, the duties will be divided among existing staff and a consulting service.

Nicole Terrell-Smith has held the position for one year and is leaving to become superintendent of Pembroke Community Consolidated School District 259 in the 2022-23 school year. She starts in Pembroke July 1.

Kankakee schools Superintendent Genevra Walters said that finding qualified candidates for the position would be difficult at the end of a school year.

Additionally, Walters said she plans to retire in the next three years and feels her successor should be the one to hire the next assistant superintendent of business services.

Therefore, she would not recommend that a new person be brought on at this time, she said.

The day-to-day operations will be divided among the five staff members in the business office, with Walters and the assistant superintendent of human resources, Shemeka Fountain, to step in as well.

“Our business office is an amazing business office, like they are really very good at what they do,” Walters said. “So they will share the responsibilities, the day-to-day operations, and then we are hiring Illuminate [Consulting] to help with our financial planning and support with financial oversight.”

During its meeting last week, the Kankakee School Board approved the purchase of a contract with Illuminate Consulting, which will serve as a financial and construction consultant to the district’s business office and cabinet.

The company charges $3,000 per month for “core services” which include budget creation, annual tax levy assistance, development of the financial analysis and projection report, and monthly financial reports.

According to the contract, the company will also charge $150 per hour for additional hours of service requested.

The company can also provide additional consulting services, such as assistance with bank reconciliation, audit preparation, construction planning/ oversight, and negotiation planning, according to the contract.

Terrell-Smith was earning a salary of $139,000 per year, plus benefits.

The contract is effective through June 30, 2023.

Also during Monday’s meeting, the board appointed former assistant superintendent of business services Rob Grossi as treasurer.

Grossi held the position for seven years before leaving to become treasurer of the Bremen Township Trustees of Schools.

Walters said the treasurer does not necessarily have to be an employee of the school district, and it is not uncommon for a school treasurer to not be onsite.

<strong>OTHER ADMINISTRATIVE POSITIONS</strong>

While the business office will have a vacancy for the time being, other top positions in the district have recently been filled.

Several hires were approved during the May and June board meetings.

The director of health clinics will be Francine Jones, who will start July 1 with an annual salary of $98,000.

Jones has a Ph.D. in educational policy studies from the University of Illinois, a Master of Science in nursing from Pennsylvania State University, and a Bachelor of Science in nursing from the University of Wisconsin.

The director of secondary education will be Pamela Saffore, who will start July 1 with a salary of $110,000.

Saffore has a Bachelor of Science in industrial engineering and a Master of Science in educational administration and is working on her Doctorate of Education in education administration.

The director of early childhood education will be Pamela Powell, who will start July 1 with a salary of $108,000.

Powell has a Bachelor of Science degree in history and pre-law and a Master of Education in school improvement leadership from Olivet Nazarene University, as well as a certificate in education administration.

The director of transportation will be Daniel Savage, who will start July 1 with an annual salary of $98,000.

Savage has a Bachelor of Arts degree in business management from North Central College, Master of Arts in teaching from National Louis University and Masters of Arts degree in school leadership from Concordia University.

Other new hires and administrative changes include:

<ul><li>Dawn Hill will be the principal of Mark Twain Elementary, starting July 1 with a salary of $105,000.</li><li>Joseph Davies will be assistant principal at Kankakee Junior High School, starting July 1 with a salary of $75,000.</li><li>Kendra Leftridge is being promoted from assistant principal to principal of Taft Primary School, starting July 1 with a salary increase from $88,300 to $97,032.</li><li>Steven Chorak will be assistant principal at Kankakee High School, starting July 1 with a salary of $85,000.</li><li>James Render III will be band director at Kankakee High School, starting Aug. 1, with salary pending contract approval.</li><li>Sammie Jones will be a parent community liaison for the Youth Empowerment Program at KHS, starting July 1 with a salary of $75,000.</li></ul>