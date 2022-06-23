Beedle sisters to lead Friendship Fest Children's Parade

The chief worry within the St. Anne household of Adam and Amanda Beedle these past few days is far from the normal stress.

These days, the couple and their two small girls are dealing with the most pressing of issues: What dresses will the two daughters wear as they ride the float in Friday’s 2022 Bourbonnais Friendship Festival Children’s Parade?

Annabelle, 5, and Abigail, 2, were chosen to be the grand marshals of the parade slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The pair were chosen for the honor by Dawn Luebeck-Nickles, the parade director for the past seven years.

“This was a surprise. We had planned on attending,” Amanda said. “We just didn’t think it would be like this.” Meaning, of course, front and center.

The Beedle siblings are dealing with the effects of Batten’s disease, which is a disorder of the central nervous system, know as neuronal ceroid lipofuscinoses [NCL2].

This rare and incurable genetic condition most often is discovered between the ages of 2-4, when symptoms such as seizures arise. The condition ultimately destroys a child’s coordination, mobility and cognition.

Annabelle’s cells lack the needed enzyme that breaks down lipids and proteins. The failure to break down these structures leaves them to pile up and slowly cause the destruction of her brain cells.

The two girls receive bi-monthly enzyme replacement therapy known as Brineura, which can slow the progression of the disease. These day-long treatment sessions are administered at Lurie’s Children’s Hospital in Chicago.

But for this week at least, the focus is not on health nor illness. The talk around the house is what dress should be worn on the parade’s lead float. They seem to have settled on pink and purple dresses.

And, of course, there is the matter of “the wave.”

“We are just so grateful, so thankful,” Amanda said of the honor of her daughters being the grand marshals. “We are so grateful the girls have this opportunity.”

They don’t plan on squandering it.

“They have been practicing their wave for a while now. They are just born pros of the wave,” Amanda laughed.

She said the girls plan to give parade watchers what she called the “prim and proper wave.” A wave similar to that of royalty, she explained. A wave that perhaps the queen of England would deliver to well-wishers.

And all of this is quite fitting, at least in Amanda’s mind.

“These are two real-life princesses. We are really thankful to be a part of this.”

If the Beedle name is familiar to those connected to the festival, it is for good reason. The girls’ grandparents, Jim and Mary Kay Beedle, of Bourbonnais, have been involved with the festival since its inception more than 45 years ago.

Lueback-Nickles said so many festival people are keenly aware of the plight of the two youngsters that when the question came up as to who might be the parade’s 2022 grand marshal, the choice was obvious.

“These girls are so near and dear to so many of our hearts,” she said. And, she noted, this will give the girls a welcomed break from the routine of life and medical treatments.

“I know this is fun for them. This is something exciting for them.”

The girls will be at the front of the parade, behind only a local Cub Scout troop which is leading the parade with the flag.

“They’ll be riding and waving,” Lueback-Nickles said.

Just like a pair of princesses should.

<strong>RELATED STORIES:</strong>

<strong>TODAY</strong>

• 5 p.m. — Carnival Opens

• 5 to 10 p.m. — Helicopter Rides

• 5 to 8 p.m. — Baby and Pet Photo Voting (Board Room)

• 6 to 6:30 p.m. — Paula Aubry School of Dance (West Stage)

• 6:30 to 7 p.m. — Dance in the Light (West Stage)

• 7 p.m. — Bourbonnais Has Talent

• 7 to 8:30 p.m. Any Given Weekend Band

• 8:30 to 11 p.m. — Music Showcase (West Stage)

• 9 to 11 p.m. — The South Side Social Club

<strong>FRIDAY</strong>

• 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. — Firefighters' Fish Fry (Pavilion)

• Noon to Midnight — Beer Garden

• 5 p.m. — Carnival Opens

• 5 to 10 p.m. — Helicopter Rides

• 5 to 8 p.m. — Baby and Pet Photo Voting (Board Room)

• 6 p.m. — Tocarra, vocalist (West Stage)

• ‍6:30 p.m. — Children's Parade

• 7 p.m. — Lemner's Soo Bahk Do Demonstration (Pavilion)

• 7 p.m. — Christina Grace, vocalist (West Stage)

• 7 to 9 p.m. — The Silhouettes Band

• 8 p.m. — Chicago Blues Showcase (West Stage)

• 9 to 11 p.m. — Music Showcase (West Stage)

• 9 p.m. — Fireworks (Goselin Park)

• 9:30 p.m. to midnight — The Anthem Band

<strong>SATURDAY</strong>

• 7:30 a.m. — Kankakee River Running Club 5K Run/Walk

• 9 a.m. to noon — Cane Pole Fishing Derby (Municipal Center Pond)

• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Veteran's Luncheon

• Noon to Midnight — Beer Garden

• Noon — Carnival Opens (all rides one ticket until 5 p.m.)

• ‍Noon to 10 p.m. — Helicopter Rides

• Noon to 3 p.m. — Baby and Pet Photo Voting (Board Room)

• 1 to 5:30 p.m. — Battle Of The Bands

• 6 to 6:30 p.m. — Ms. Senior Illinois Talent

• 6:30 p.m. — Dorothy Roberson (West Stage)

• 6:30 to 9 p.m. — The High Anxiety Band

• 7 p.m. — The Jesse White Tumblers (Pavilion)

• 7 to 9 p.m. — N—Deep Band (West Stage)

• 9 to 11 p.m. — Music Showcase (West Stage)

• 9:10 p.m. — Winner of Bourbonnais Has Talent (Main Stage)

• 9:30 p.m. to midnight — The Nick Lynch Band

<strong>SUNDAY</strong>

• Noon — Carnival Opens

• Noon to 5 p.m. — Helicopter Rides

• 1 p.m. — Grand Parade

‍For more information, go to <a href="https://www.bourbonnaisfriendshipfestival.com" target="_blank">bourbonnaisfriendshipfestival.com</a>.