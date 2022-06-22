Halfway house gets 2nd OK

KANKAKEE — The first year of operation went so well for James Smith and the halfway house and thrift store he operates at the former Homestead restaurant location that he does not need to return next year for renewal of his conditional use permit.

After the Kankakee City Council unanimously endorsed his second conditional use permit at Tuesday’s meeting, Smith was informed he would not need to come back for renewals as long as the program continues to function as well as it has in its first year.

The location is in the city’s 2nd Ward.

When the program, We Stand For Christ Jesus Ministries, was approved in May 2021, there were some who doubted that 1230 S. East Ave. — the former long-time home of the Homestead restaurant — was the best location for it. As a compromise, the one-year conditional use permit was put in place.

The one-year stipulation turned out to be needed only once.

Smith previously stated the location will not be a treatment facility but rather a location where men would gather to discuss their issues and begin their life in recovery. A client would work his way through the program’s four-step process and reside at the location for no more than 12 months.

Those taking part in the halfway house have already gone through the drug detoxification process. The location is licensed by the state and residents pay nominal rent.

Smith was a former standout football player at Kankakee Westview High School. After graduating from Kankakee in 1979, he attended Purdue University but had only a brief career in professional football.

He never has shied away from explaining the difficulties he had with drug abuse during his playing days and the toll the activity had on his career.

Before the vote, Smith addressed the council. He said the program is doing well and the site is doing well.

“We are going to make the city proud,” he said.