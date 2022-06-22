Friendship Festival, carnival seeking 'extra hands'

BOURBONNAIS — The Bourbonnais Friendship Festival kicks off today and still is accepting temporary workers for carnival and helicopter vendors.

Andrew Schoendignst, general manager for Luehrs’ Ideal Rides, the carnival operator, said looking for area help is common around carnival time.

“We’re always looking for extra hands, especially on warm weeks,” said Schoendignst, who said they’re looking for people to assist with games, food and taking tickets.

He said Luehrs’ uses an application process that includes a background check and drug test, and the company has a strict uniform policy.

Interested individuals are invited to visit the Hotline Trailer (white trailer near the Ferris wheel) on the festival grounds for more information. Applicants must be at least 16 years old. Pay starts at $12 per hour. Workers will meet at Leuhrs’ Ideal Rides Office (on Festival grounds) at 4 p.m. today.

<strong>WEDNESDAY</strong>

• 5 p.m. — Carnival Opens (Friends Night Special — Two People for the Price of One)

• 5 to 10 p.m. — Helicopter Rides

• 6 p.m. — Opening Ceremonies (West Stage); Posting of the Colors by the Veterans

• 6 to 10 p.m. — Beer Garden

• 6:45 p.m. — Butterfly release, song performance by Kenyatta Gaines (West Stage)

• 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. — Devil Baby Band

• 7 p.m. — Salute to Our Superheroes (West Stage)

• 8 to 10 p.m. — The Time Bandits Band

<strong>THURSDAY</strong>

• 5 p.m. — Carnival Opens

• 5 to 10 p.m. — Helicopter Rides

• 5 to 8 p.m. — Baby and Pet Photo Voting (Board Room)

• 6 to 6:30 p.m. — Paula Aubry School of Dance (West Stage)

• 6:30 to 7 p.m. — Dance in the Light (West Stage)

• 7 p.m. — Bourbonnais Has Talent

• 7 to 8:30 p.m. Any Given Weekend Band

• 8:30 to 11 p.m. — Music Showcase (West Stage)

• 9 to 11 p.m. — The South Side Social Club

<strong>FRIDAY</strong>

• 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. — Firefighters' Fish Fry (Pavilion)

• Noon to Midnight — Beer Garden

• 5 p.m. — Carnival Opens

• 5 to 10 p.m. — Helicopter Rides

• 5 to 8 p.m. — Baby and Pet Photo Voting (Board Room)

• 6 p.m. — Tocarra, vocalist (West Stage)

• ‍6:30 p.m. — Children's Parade

• 7 p.m. — Lemner's Soo Bahk Do Demonstration (Pavilion)

• 7 p.m. — Christina Grace, vocalist (West Stage)

• 7 to 9 p.m. — The Silhouettes Band

• 8 p.m. — Chicago Blues Showcase (West Stage)

• 9 to 11 p.m. — Music Showcase (West Stage)

• 9 p.m. — Fireworks (Goselin Park)

• 9:30 p.m. to midnight — The Anthem Band

<strong>SATURDAY</strong>

• 7:30 a.m. — Kankakee River Running Club 5K Run/Walk

• 9 a.m. to noon — Cane Pole Fishing Derby (Municipal Center Pond)

• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Veteran's Luncheon

• Noon to Midnight — Beer Garden

• Noon — Carnival Opens (all rides one ticket until 5 p.m.)

• ‍Noon to 10 p.m. — Helicopter Rides

• Noon to 3 p.m. — Baby and Pet Photo Voting (Board Room)

• 1 to 5:30 p.m. — Battle Of The Bands

• 6 to 6:30 p.m. — Ms. Senior Illinois Talent

• 6:30 p.m. — Dorothy Roberson (West Stage)

• 6:30 to 9 p.m. — The High Anxiety Band

• 7 p.m. — The Jesse White Tumblers (Pavilion)

• 7 to 9 p.m. — N—Deep Band (West Stage)

• 9 to 11 p.m. — Music Showcase (West Stage)

• 9:10 p.m. — Winner of Bourbonnais Has Talent (Main Stage)

• 9:30 p.m. to midnight — The Nick Lynch Band

<strong>SUNDAY</strong>

• Noon — Carnival Opens

• Noon to 5 p.m. — Helicopter Rides

• 1 p.m. — Grand Parade

‍For more information, go to <a href="https://www.bourbonnaisfriendshipfestival.com" target="_blank">bourbonnaisfriendshipfestival.com</a>.