Fire damages two-story home

BOURBONNAIS — A fire caused an undetermined amount of damage to a home in the 1500 block of Noble Quest Drive on Monday night.

Bradley Fire Chief Don Kaderabek said firefighters were dispatched at 6:50 p.m.

When firefighters arrived on scene, there were flames from the roof on the backside of the two-story home, Kaderabek said.

The origin of the fire appeared to be the deck area on the backside of the house, Kaderabek said.

There were no injuries, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation, Kaderabek said.