Bourbonnais Friendship Festival kicks off Wednesday

BOURBONNAIS — The 47th annual Bourbonnais Friendship Festival begins its five-day run Wednesday.

This year’s theme is “Unplug, Connect, Play: Game on Bourbonnais.”

The festival will be held at Goselin Park and surrounding area in the 700 block of Main Street NW (Illinois Route 102).

Opening ceremonies are scheduled at 6 p.m. Wednesday on the west stage.

A butterfly launch at 6:45 p.m. will honor Bradley Police Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic and Officer Tyler Bailey. Kenyatta Gaines will sing during the launch.

Rittmanic was shot and killed and Bailey seriously wounded while investigating a complaint of a barking dog in a parking lot of a Bradley hotel Dec. 29.

Sunday’s Grand Parade Marshals are family members on behalf of Bailey and his wife, Sydney, and Rittmanic’s wife, Lyn Stua, in honor of the dedication, service and life of Marlene.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.bourbonnaisfriendshipfestival.com" target="_blank">bourbonnaisfriendshipfestival.com</a>.