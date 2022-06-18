Hear from Kankakee County Board primary candidates

There are just three Republican Party primary races for the June 28 election among the 28 Kankakee County Board districts. Those are District 10, 12 and 20.

District 10 includes parts of the south and southwest sides of Kankakee and and some rural area south of the city. District 12 is in the western part of the county, including Bonfield. District 20 includes part of Bourbonnais and areas northwest of the village.

<strong>DISTRICT 10</strong>

<strong>Karen Johnston</strong>

<strong>Residence</strong>: Kankakee

<strong>Occupation</strong>: Human resources coordinator for Kankakee School District 111.

<strong>Family</strong>: Two sons, Quentin Gentry and Ethan Gentry.

<strong>What are your qualifications to be a county board member?</strong>

I am a lifelong resident of Kankakee, very active in the community, volunteer swim coach, past member of Junior League of Kankakee County, past member-president of Kankakee School District 111 Board of Education.

<strong>What skills or expertise will you bring to the board?</strong>

I have a good sense of community needs. I have the ability to work with anyone. I am organized, enthusiastic, and dedicated.

<strong>What’s the most pressing issue for Kankakee County?</strong>

To continue to properly fund the police, to continue the positive financial track the county is on, and to restrain spending. Fight for fair real estate taxes at the state level.

<strong>Chris Tholen</strong>

<strong>Residence</strong>: Kankakee

The Journal has not received questionnaire responses from incumbent board member Tholen.

<strong>DISTRICT 12</strong>

<strong>Raymond Van Gilder</strong>

<strong>Age</strong>: 59

<strong>Residence</strong>: Bonfield, born and raised in Salina Township.

<strong>Occupation</strong>: Salina Township highway commissioner.

<strong>Family</strong>: Single, two children.

<strong>What are your qualifications to be a county board member?</strong>

For the past 14 years as Highway Commissioner I have developed and maintained the budget for Salina Twp., while coming in under budget each and every yea. I have greatly improved the road system of Salina Twp., turning 14 of the then 28 miles of gravel road into hard surface roadway. I fully understand the cost of maintaining all of the various equipment needed to run a road maintenance program. I have further served by community by taking on the lead role for the Bonfield Barnyard Celebration fundraising and organizing effort. Bringing the annual fireworks display back to Bonfield after sever years absence. This has become a very popular county wide event.

<strong>What skills or expertise do you bring to the board?</strong>

• Road construction and maintenance

• Long-term capital planning

• Budget setting and conservative spending

• Heavy equipment operation and maintenance.

<strong>What’s the most pressing issue for Kankakee County?</strong>

Out of control property tax hikes by the County Board: In 2012 the Kankakee County Board, lead by the current Chairman levied $17.5 million in property taxes and has increased it annually through this year’s levy in 2021 to a whopping $23.7 million. This is an increase of roughly 35% over the last 10 years and is severely burdening the residents of District 12.

<strong>Chad Scanlon</strong>

<strong>Age</strong>: 39

<strong>Residence</strong>: Bonfield

<strong>Occupation</strong>: Police Chief for the Village of Herscher

<strong>Family</strong>: Wife, Tiffany Scanlon; children, Gabe, Gwyn and Nora.

<strong>What are your qualifications to be a county board member?</strong>

My qualifications to be a county board member include having first hand knowledge of criminal activity in District 12 and District 11. I am currently a FOIA officer for the Herscher Police Department. I believe I have all the qualifications to meet the challenge of being on the County Board.

<strong>What skills or expertise will you bring to the board?</strong>

I have been a member of the Herscher Police Department for 15 years. My skills and expertise as a Police Chief having to keep a budget for my department will help the board to remain fiscally responsible.

<strong>What’s the most pressing issue for Kankakee County?</strong>

The wind and solar project is a pressing issue for many people in District 12. I will always listen and vote with my constituents.

<strong>DISTRICT 20</strong>

<strong>Name</strong>: Erik Rayman

<strong>Age</strong>: 43

<strong>Residence</strong>: Bourbonnais

<strong>Occupation</strong>: Consultant

<strong>What are your qualifications to be a county board member?</strong>

I’m a first-time candidate for public office running to bring fiscal restraint to the County Board. Appointed to the County Board in October 2021, I’ve spent the last eight months serving on the Finance, Highway and Buildings and Community Services Committees.

I have developed extensive experience at the federal, state and county government levels, improving operational efficiencies and doing so in a fiscally conservative manner. In 2019, I earned an MBA from Olivet and will use those qualifications to be a guardian of your tax dollars.

<strong>What skills or expertise do you bring to the board?</strong>

With the county’s annual budget exceeding $34 million, it’s important to have board members with a financial management background, ensuring tax dollars are always used efficiently and effectively. From a financial perspective, I’ve overseen budgets exceeding half a billion dollars and was recognized as a budget hawk for my efforts to conserve taxpayer dollars.

<strong>What’s the most pressing issue for Kankakee County?</strong>

The Biden economy is causing prices to rise and the cost of daily life to become more unaffordable. Elected officials have little choices during an economic downturn: raise taxes or cut spending. I’m running to ensure the county board is maximizing efficiencies by watching our spending now, as all other options are unacceptable.

I was the only board member to oppose 12% pay raises for county politicians and voted no on spending over $13,000 on new chairs for board members using COVID-relief funds. My votes may have upset the political establishment, but I answer to hard-working taxpayers, not them.

<strong>Jeffery Ashcraft</strong>

<strong>Age</strong>: 37

<strong>Residence</strong>: Bradley

<strong>Occupation</strong>: Local business manager

<strong>Family</strong>: Wife, Tricia Ashcraft, daughters, Ella, 12 and Gracelyn, 7; son, Liam 5.

<strong>What are your qualifications to be a county board member?</strong>

I was born and raised in Kankakee County. I am a parent, husband and son. I have a history of business management with numerous employees over the years. I wear many hats daily to make sure that the business runs smoothly and efficiently.

<strong>What skills or expertise do you bring to the board?</strong>

I was a former volunteer firefighter for Kankakee Township. This position helped me grow as a person and showed me the value of working as a team for the greater good. My number one concern is the future of our county. I want it to be a safe place for my family and our community.

<strong>What’s the most pressing issue for Kankakee County?</strong>

I feel like that safety is a pressing issue for our county as well as a balanced budget.