County OKs more ARPA funding

The Kankakee County Board OK’d American Rescue Plan Act funding for two businesses and the Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday at its regular meeting in the county administration building.

The Board gave final approval of $5,000 each to WLF Holdings of Kankakee and to Radulovic Enterprises of Bourbonnais for economic assistance to a small business within Kankakee County that was negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Board also approved up to $124,077 to the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department for the purchase of three trucks, which are Dodge Ram 1500 models.

New police vehicles have been difficult to find because of the computer chip shortage affecting auto manufacturing. Sheriff Mike Downey was informed by the Illinois Sheriff’s Association that a dealer in Carlinville had some vehicles available.

“There’s actually two trucks that we have to replace in animal control,” Downey said. “... And then the third truck at some point as we replace squad cars that are on patrol, we have to look at starting to replace some of our investigators’ cars. Investigators cars, some have upwards of almost 200,000 miles.”

<strong>LONG-TERM WORKERS HONORED</strong>

The Board gave certificates of appreciation to three employees: Perry Denault for 10 years in Sheriff’s Department’s corrections; Deborah Kolesar-Jezierski for 20 years in the circuit clerk’s office; and Randy Betrand for 45 years in the highway department.

County Engineer Gregg Heiden said Betrand has done everything from mowing and patching to snow removal, but his biggest attribute has been striping the county roads.

“He is our ace striper,” Heiden said. “If you drive down any of our county roads, he’s done them. ... It’s not as easy as you think, and I’ve watched those guys do it. It’s not as easy as getting out there and hitting the button and spraying. There’s a lot of stuff involved.”

Bertrand said he’s going to retire next year.

<strong>KAYS CELEBRATED</strong>

The Board also honored the Kankakee High School Kays boys and girls track and field team for their historic state championships in Class 2A in May. The Board proclaimed June 14 as the 2022 Kankakee High School Kays Girls and Boys Track and Field Team day in Kankakee County.

Several of the KHS athletes and coaches were there to accept the proclamation.