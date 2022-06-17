City of Kankakee extending hours to get vehicle stickers

KANKAKEE — Kankakee’s City Administration Building at 304 S. Indiana Ave. will be open for extended hours in upcoming days for anyone who wants to get a city vehicle sticker.

Those who have yet to purchase their vehicle sticker still can do so during regular city business hours, which are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.

The office will have extended hours on:

<ul><li>Saturday, June 18: 8 a.m. to noon</li><li>Tuesday, June 21 to Friday, June 24: 4 to 7 p.m.</li><li>Saturday, June 25: 8 a.m. to noon</li></ul>

Stickers for the 2022-23 year will go into effect July 1.