Hot and humid weather set to return next week

The oppressive heat and humidity will exit the area after today, but don’t open your house to let that air conditioning rest.

High temperatures in the upper 90s will be returning Monday and Tuesday with nighttime lows in the mid-70s.

Folklore has it when the Friendship Festival comes around at the end of June, the hot weather and strong storms are not far behind.

The festival runs from June 22-26.

According to the National Weather Service observation site at the Greater Kankakee Airport, the high Wednesday was 95 with a low of 73.

The high for Tuesday was 97 with a low of 73. At 11:56 p.m., it was 82 degrees.

It could be a warmer than expected summer, according to the NWS.

The three-month outlook for June, July and August shows temperatures to be above normal for Illinois and much of the rest of the U.S.

Normal highs for the three months are the low to mid 80s, according to several weather websites.

According to the NWS:

An excessive heat warning is issued within 12 to 24 hours before the onset of extremely dangerous heat conditions.

An excessive heat watch is issued when conditions are favorable for excessive heat in the next 24 to 72 hours.

A heat advisory is issued within 12 hours of the onset of dangerous heat conditions.