Crash claims life of Iroquois County man

Daily Journal staff report

CISSNA PARK — Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police and the Iroquois County Coroner’s office investigated a fatal crash involving a go-kart and vehicle a mile south and east of Cissna Park on Tuesday.

The operator of the homemade go-kart, James E. Trent, 53, of Cissna Park, was pronounced dead at Carle Hospital in Urbana, sheriff’s police said in a release.

Cissna Park is located 40 miles south of Kankakee.

According to reports, a Chevrolet Equinox operated by Joel M. Kaeb, 36, of Cissna Park, was traveling east on 400E Road. Trent was traveling north on 1300E Road, according to the release.

The vehicles collided in the intersection and Trent was ejected from the go-kart, the release said. The Equinox entered the northeast ditch, according to the release.

Trent was transported to Carle Hospital by Cissna Park Fire/EMS with serious injuries.

Illinois State Police’s accident reconstruction unit assisted with the investigation.