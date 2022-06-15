Calendar of Events: June 15-21

<strong>June 15</strong>

<strong>Overeaters Anonymous 12-Step Meeting</strong>

At 7 p.m. every Wednesday, the group will meet at the State Farm office, 396 S. Kennedy Drive, Bradley. The group previously met at Riverside.

<strong>June 16</strong>

<strong>Black on Track</strong>

As part of Juneteenth Celebration Community Council’s week of events honoring Juneteenth, a Black business conference will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on the fourth floor of the Kankakee Public Library.

There will be networking, information and the opportunity to celebrate Black businesses. For more information on JCCC and upcoming events, go to <a href="http://1865jccc.com" target="_blank">1865jccc.com</a>.

<strong>June 17</strong>

<strong>Youth Palooza</strong>

The Youth Empowerment Program will be hosting Youth Palooza from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Kankakee High School. There will be a talent show, surprise speakers, games, laser tag, food and more. This event is in partnership with the Juneteenth Celebration Community Council.

<strong>June 18</strong>

<strong>Juneteenth Parade & Freedom Festival</strong>

At 10 a.m. June 18, there will be a parade followed by a noon Freedom Festival at Pioneer Park. The parade route will line up in the parking lot on North Schuyler Avenue across from the Paramount Theatre, proceed right on Oak Street, right on Indiana Avenue, left on to East Court Street, and left to North Hobbie Avenue to Pioneer Park. Fireworks will be viewable from all the surrounding areas of Pioneer Park at dusk. The celebration is in need of donations of tablets, computers, electronic games, etc. for youth.

<strong>2nd Annual Women’s Expo</strong>

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Manteno Sportsmen’s Club, 851 N. Main St., Manteno, the Manteno Women’s Auxiliary Club will host an expo featuring vendors, local businesses, crafts, raffles, food and drink and more.

<strong>Krafty Kids With Camille</strong>

At 1 p.m. at the Kankakee County Museum, 801 S. 8th Ave., Kankakee, Camille will teach participants how to make a beautiful beaded butterfly close-pin magnet. The event is free.

<strong>June 19</strong>

<strong>Juneteenth/Father’s Day Award Banquet</strong>

At 5 p.m. at Quality Inn & Suites, this event will award individuals for their contributions to the community. Tickets cost $30 per person.

<strong>June 20 — July 1</strong>

<strong>Run-A-Way Buckers</strong>

This two-week day camp from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 14317 E. 2000S Rd, Pembroke Township, is offered each summer to provide kids ages 4 to 12 with skills and knowledge about farming. Adolescent and adult counselors and staff offer guidance and life skills to enhance youth development. There is no cost; donations are welcome.

<strong>June 21</strong>

<strong>Kankakee Day</strong>

June 21 is the date that Kankakee was selected as the official county seat. For the 169th anniversary, Happy Kankakee is encouraging all residents to celebrate the day with local heritage.

<strong>Kankakee Day Lunchtime Presentation</strong>

At 12:30 p.m. at Kankakee County Museum, 801 S. 8th Ave., Kankakee, research coordinator Jorie Walters and museum staff will talk about the 1953 Kankakee Centennial Celebration. Refreshments will be available, while supplies last.

<strong>June 23</strong>

<strong>Annual Garden Tour & Faire</strong>

The Kankakee Kultivators will host the 28th Annual Garden Tour and Faire, happening 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in various gardens around Kankakee. The faire will be held on the grounds of the Kankakee County Museum, 801 S. 8th Ave., Kankakee. Tickets are available at several locations around the area, or by calling 815-954-3914. Tickets are required for the garden tours, but not the vendor faire.

<strong>KVTA's 'Guys & Dolls'</strong>

The Kankakee Valley Theatre Association will present “Guys & Dolls” on Saturday and Sunday at the Lincoln Cultural Center in Kankakee. This romantic, musical comedy will feature a cast of 30 actors from the local area.

This high-rolling classic tells the story of con-man Nathan Detroit, played by Paul Snyder, of Kankakee, who tries to find new life for his illegal-but-notorious craps game. Nathan’s nightclub performing fiancée, Adelaide, played by Ashley Sarver, of Bourbonnais, laments she would like the gambling to end so she and Nathan could end their 14-year engagement and get married.

When his trusty venue is found out by the police, Nathan has to find a new home for his craps game quickly — but he doesn’t have the dough to secure a new location. Enter Sky Masterson, played by Kyle Cassady, of Kankakee, a high-rolling gambler willing to take on any honest bet with a high enough reward attached.

Nathan bets Sky he can’t take the “doll” of Nathan’s choosing with him on a date. When Sky agrees to the bet, Nathan chooses uptight Sarah Brown, played by Angel Mirkov, of Kankakee, head of the Save-a-Soul Mission.

Sky thinks he’s been duped, but he’s in for even more of a surprise when his efforts to woo Sarah are so successful he falls in love with her.

This musical comedy is directed by Rhonda Stenzinger, assistant directed by Joel Knapper, vocal directed by Bonnie Brewer and choreographed by Daniel Cooper.

The performances take place at 7 p.m. Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are available online at kvta.org, at the door one hour before each performance or by calling the box office at 815-935-8510.

<strong>Benefit for Tim Johnson</strong>

A benefit event for the family of Tim Johnson will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at The Hoppy Pig in Bradley.

There will be live music from Lupe Carroll; Justin Daniel, of Carrying Torches; Full of Moxie; and more to be announced. Also at the event will be a silent auction, raffle baskets, split the pot and cupcakes by Heather’s Custom Cakes and Nana’s Cakery for purchase as donation.

The event costs $10 for adults and $5 for kids. Tickets for the raffle and silent auction can be purchased only the day of the event. Tickets for the event itself will be available at the door or can be purchased at <a href="http://bit.ly/3w3lpxd" target="_blank">bit.ly/3w3lpxd</a>.

“Loads of local and Chicago breweries, like Revolution Brewing, Evil Horse, Arrowhead Ales, Soundgrowler and Maplewood Brewing and businesses are donating things for this event,” organizer Joshua Riley said.

“All of the proceeds will be donated to the family of Tim Johnson to help cover the financial loss.”

<strong>Kankakee Podcast Picnic</strong>

To celebrate one year of Kankakee Podcast, host Jake LaMore will be hosting a picnic from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Kankakee County Museum, 801 S. 8th Ave., Kankakee. The day will feature MiaBella’s food truck, a DQ Dilly Bar eating contest, a bounce house and a scavenger hunt inside the museum.

For more information, email lamoremediallc@gmail.com.

<strong>KCC Foundation Graduation Celebration</strong>

From 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Grapes & Hops, 251 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, the KCC Foundation Alumni Association invites the community, friends, family and alumni to join in celebrating KCC graduates. Free admission-registration requested.

For more information, email kccfoundation@kcc.edu, or call 815-802-8260.

<strong>Songs from the Screen</strong>

At 7 p.m. Friday at College Church, 200 University Ave., Bourbonnais, The Playlist Trio & Friends will perform a benefit concert for Cystic Fibrosis. The event is free, and donations made will benefit the Boomer Esiason Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Scholarship.

For more information, call 815-933-7749.