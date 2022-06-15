BBCHS presents update on air quality project

BRADLEY — The HVAC and air quality improvement project at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School is underway and progressing on schedule, according to an update presented during Monday’s school board meeting.

Work taking place this summer includes installing a new rooftop unit for heating and cooling in the school’s east wing.

The east wing is the oldest part of the building and includes first- and second- floor classrooms situated between the main gym and the east gym.

This work is expected to be done before school resumes in the fall.

The entire project to fully air condition the building is planned to take multiple phases extending through summer 2025.

The total cost for summer 2022 work is about $3.9 million, and work slated for summer 2023 is estimated to cost about $6.7 million, according to the district.

The costs associated with summer 2024 and 2025 work are to be determined.

Chris Hammond, chief school business official, noted that a couple of issues have come up with the project, but they aren’t going to delay its timeline for completion.

Supply chain issues have come up with the particular VAV [variable air volume] box that was going to be used, so a different kind was ordered which will be programmed to the right specifications when it arrives.

The VAV box controls whether the room is going to be heated or cooled, he explained.

The other kind would not have arrived until late September.

The other issue was with asbestos found in the glue holding ceiling tiles up in two classrooms; the asbestos will be abated Monday, and it won’t cause an interruption because it is located in the last two rooms that need to be worked on.

“There’s no real concern right now with the timeline,” Hammond said. “We are pushing forward. A lot of work is being done.”

Superintendent Matt Vosberg noted BBCHS will start a week later than normal in the fall in an effort to align with the calendars of the feeder elementary districts.

“Everything is on schedule. So far, so good,” he said. “We have a tight timeline, so it’s good to know we are starting [school] a bit later. … Coincidentally, it worked out with our summer projects.”

The 2022-23 school year will start Aug. 24 for BBCHS.

“Hopefully, we get everything according to plan,” Vosberg added. “It definitely would be nice to have that part of the building air conditioned for our students and staff. It will make a big difference for them.”

Weekly construction updates are being shared on the homepage of the district’s website.

<strong>FACILITIES SURVEY</strong>

Vosberg said the results of a phone survey conducted last week regarding facilities upgrades should be available from the district’s consultant in the coming days.

The phone survey is one of the methods the district is using to gauge community support on a potential referendum to fund multi-million dollar building renovations and expansion.

The district also mailed out a survey and held a series of meetings to inform the community about what it is asking for, gather feedback and answer questions.

“We are excited to get the feedback,” Vosberg said. “We did a survey in the winter without really priming the community; we just put it out there, and that was 56 percent in favor.”

In the previous survey, a total of 430 respondents out of 846 indicated they were either strongly in favor or in favor of a proposal for the renovations.

Vosberg noted the mailer survey was “opt-in,” meaning the recipients had to choose to send back their responses, and those surveys tend to skew more favorably for passage of a referendum.

With the direct-call survey, fewer people are expected to participate, but it should present a rounded perspective.

About 200 to 250 responses are expected from the latest survey.

He added the state of the economy is different now than it was when the first survey was sent out, and rising inflation and gas prices could factor into the results as well.