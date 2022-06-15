22 test positive for COVID at Manteno Veterans' Home

MANTENO — Six staff members and 16 residents at Illinois Veterans’ Home at Manteno recently tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release Wednesday from the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs.

A small number of the positive residents are showing mild symptoms; the majority are experiencing no symptoms, according to the release.

One veteran, already under hospice care and completely asymptomatic, passed away early this morning — only hours after his booster shot and results of a COVID positive result, the release said.

All residents who have tested positive have received at least two doses of the COVID vaccine and 15 are up to date with their boosters, according to the release.

A staff physician is assessing residents’ need for anti-viral post-exposure medication.

All the residents who tested positive have been moved to the negative pressure isolation unit and are being closely monitored, according to the release.

“We take this very seriously. We are following recommendations from local health officials, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the IDPH to safeguard everyone at the facility,” the release said.

Daily health screenings of veterans, routine COVID-19 testing of staff and residents, use of N-95 respirator masks with protective face shields, social distancing, use of gloves and gowns, and intensified cleaning are recommended steps being taken.

“Our top priority is the health and safety of our military veterans and the heroic staff who care for them,” the release said.

A letter from the Manteno facility’s administrator, Tanya Smith, was sent to residents, their families and staff.

Veterans’ homes are required by state law to post written notification of new infectious disease cases within 24 hours when two or more people are diagnosed within one month of each other.

COVID-19 transmission rates have been rising across Illinois, with at least 32 counties reporting a “high” community level.

Currently, Kankakee County is at a “medium” community level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

IDVA said residents are encouraged to stay in their rooms during an outbreak. Communal dining and activities have been curtailed in the home until the outbreak has ended, the release said.

Visitation is allowed to continue, per CDC guidelines. However, families have been notified of outbreak status and that rescheduling visitation should be considered, the release continued.

View infection notifications <a href="http://www2.illinois.gov/veterans/services" target="_blank">here</a>.