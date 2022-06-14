Kankakee network celebrates Pride Month with picnic

The Kankakee River State Park’s Main Pavilion was draped in colorful flags, streamers and balloons Sunday as dozens gathered for the Kankakee Area LGBTQ Network’s Pride Picnic, which featured a potluck, drag queen performances and a community resources fair.

Started in 2019, the Kankakee Area LGBTQ Network began as an online community and quickly has grown to 630 members with in-person events, such as the network’s third Pride Picnic.

“We want to create spaces where queer folks can connect, share resources and feel safe,” network organizer Matt Hedding-Hess said. “The picnic was the most obvious way to send the message ‘We are here.’ And that message has gotten louder each year.”

Each June, Pride Month is celebrated to honor the June 1969 Stonewall riots in New York that were a tipping point for the Gay Liberation Movement in the United States, according to the American Bar Association.

The picnic was joined by community resource representatives from Clove Alliance, Harbor House, Project SUN, Kankakee County Health Department, Aunt Martha’s Health and Wellness, PFLAG Council of Northern Illinois and St. John United Church of Christ.

Little by little, community agencies, businesses, city leaderships and residents get involved, said Hedding-Hess, who hopes Kankakee one day will host a full festival and parade like many bigger cities.

“One day soon,” he said.

LGBTQ community members are invited to join the safe and private Facebook group and everyone is invited to follow the network’s Instagram <a href="https://www.instagram.com/k3.lgbtq.network" target="_blank">@k3.lgbtq.network</a>.