Chipotle gives up liquor license

Chipotle Mexican Grill, located at 1601 Illinois 50 in Bradley in the Water Tower Plaza, voluntarily surrendered its Class A-2 liquor license as of May 31.

The Bradley Village Board formally rescinded the liquor license at Monday’s meeting.

Kym Nelson, Bradley’s deputy village clerk, noted after the meeting the restaurant chain has moved away from alcohol sales in many of its locations. She said the location did not have a bar but had bottled alcoholic drinks.

“This is not just the restaurant here. This has been going on across the country,” she said of the restaurant chain.

<strong>VILLAGE BUYS HOUSE</strong>

After an executive session, the Bradley board agreed to purchase a house at 491 N. Cleveland Ave., a property across the street from Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School.

The village board purchased the dwelling for $145,000 from Municipal Bank in Bourbonnais, Mayor Mike Watson said. The property had been in foreclosure, Watson noted.

The house eventually will be demolished to make way for “green space” and beautification efforts in this area, but Watson said that action likely will not take place for 12 to 24 months.

In the meantime, the single-family property will be leased. The property is expected to become village property within the next 30 or so days, the mayor said.

The village is working hard on beautification efforts along several of its main corridors, including Illinois Route 50 and Broadway Street. The exact plans for this property are not yet finalized, but Watson noted many areas along North Street are tightly packed with residential properties.