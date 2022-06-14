Black business conference held Thursday

KANKAKEE — The Black Pages of Kankakee County, the City of Kankakee’s Economic and Community Development Agency and the Kankakee Public Library are partnering to host the first conference aimed at developing Black-owned businesses.

Black on Track: Black Business Conference is open to the public and will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the fourth-floor auditorium of the Kankakee Public Library.

The public event is for Black business owners and their supporters.

Conference attendees will have the opportunity to network with other businesses and business support service providers. In addition, business support services will have booths for sharing information and hosting breakout information sessions throughout the conference.

Business support services and speakers will include:

• Empowered 2 Enlighten, JaHana Holloway

• State Farm Insurance, Vince Clark

• Up Next Credit Services, Brianna Brown

• HustleHer and Legit Trappin owner Portia Mittons

• South Schuyler Counseling, William Lacy

• Midland States Bank

• Allies for Community Business

“The intent and purpose of this event is to provide representation, resources and tools to Black-owned businesses. This is necessary for business growth and establishing a healthy business foundation which helps our community as a whole,” said Courtney Wade, founder of The Black Pages of Kankakee County.

Registration for this event is recommended. Sign up at <a href="https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0D4CABA72BA0FAC07-black" target="_blank">signupgenius.com/go/10C0D4CABA72BA0FAC07-black</a>.

The Black Pages of Kankakee County is a business directory and entrepreneurial community driven to help Black-owned businesses achieve success in their business endeavors.

The organization works with businesses within Kankakee County through raising awareness of community resources, educational events and increasing the opportunity for visible representation.