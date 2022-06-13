UpliftedCare names new executive director

BOURBONNAIS — Fawn Hendershott has been selected as the new executive director of UpliftedCare after an extensive, nationwide search, the UpliftedCare board of directors announced in a news release.

Hendershott joined UpliftedCare in 2015 as a nurse case manager, and her passion and commitment to the organization has grown substantially during the past seven years, according to the news release. Serving in various leadership roles, she most recently held the title of clinical nurse educator and CNA supervisor.

Earning her associate’s degree in applied science in nursing from Kankakee Community College in 2012 and her Bachelor of Science in nursing from Western Governors University in 2015, Hendershott brings more than a decade of clinical nursing experience, with her career beginning at Riverside Healthcare Center in the telemetry unit. Upon joining UpliftedCare in 2015, she realized quickly hospice care was her true passion and her experience caring for patients has given her the strong foundation needed to transition into her leadership roles.

In October 2021, Hendershott completed her master’s of business administration from Western Governors University.

“After a long, extensive search of qualified candidates, we are so pleased to offer Fawn the role of executive director of UpliftedCare,” said Dawn Willbarger, president of the UpliftedCare board of directors, in a news release. “Her dedication to the organization over the past seven years and her extensive qualifications made her an excellent choice for this position, and we’re excited to see what her knowledge and drive will bring UpliftedCare in the future.”

Hendershott will assume the role of executive director July 1, 2022, replacing retiring executive director Connie Lemon, who began her career with UpliftedCare in 2012 and assumed the role of executive director in 2015.

Lemon’s leadership and guidance has helped foster the continued success of UpliftedCare, recently ushering the organization into their 40th year serving local communities. She was instrumental in the growth of UpliftedCare, led the transition from Hospice of Kankakee Valley in 2020 and most recently, her vision was behind the opening of the UpliftedCare Community Grief Center in 2021. Lemon is looking forward to retirement and intends to do a great deal of traveling and spending time with family, the release said.

“Fawn has been such a strong leader at UpliftedCare and through that leadership has earned so much respect and support from all of our staff,” Lemon said. “It has been incredible to lead this organization for the past 10 years and as I transition to my retirement, I am confident in Fawn will help carry on the mission and values of UpliftedCare to continue providing exceptional care to our patients and families.”

Being a native of the Kankakee area, Hendershott is a familiar face in the community and is excited to re-introduce herself in this new role.

“It is an honor to be transitioning to this new role at UpliftedCare,” Hendershott said. “I knew when joining the team in 2015 that I had found my calling in hospice care and I am so excited to be leading this organization and working with such an amazing group of professionals to bring this amazing service to our communities.”

UpliftedCare remains steadfast in its dedication to help those living with serious illnesses like COPD, CHF, cancer, dementia, ALS, Parkinson’s Disease and liver and kidney disease gain the comfort, care, support and symptom management that improves quality of life.