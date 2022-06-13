Iroquois County polling site open for special Saturday hours

WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Clerk’s election department will be open from 8:30 a.m. to noon June 25. Registered voters who would like to vote before the June 28 general primary election can go to the County Clerk’s Office through the early voting deadline — June 27 — to cast their vote.

In addition, if you are not registered to vote or if you have moved and need to change your address, you can do so during this time and vote in the office at the same time through grace period registration. Anyone who would like to register should bring two forms of identification with them, with one article showing their current living address as well as a mailing address, if that is different.

The County Clerk’s Office is located at 1001 E. Grant St. in the Administrative Center in Watseka. Call the County Clerk’s office at 815-432-6960 each weekday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for more information.