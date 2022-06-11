Schools explore options to keep feeding kids for free as federal waivers end

The federal waivers that made it possible for schools to provide free meals to 10 million students through the past two years of the COVID-19 pandemic are set to expire at the end of June.

Some local school officials believe the relief could be extended in some form or another; however, they are exploring funding sources and bracing for the potential effect on families in the event their schools have to start charging for meals again.

A $1.5 trillion spending bill signed into law by President Joe Biden in March did not include an extension of the funding provided by Congress for school meal programs during the pandemic.

COVID-19 relief packages in 2020 and 2021 added $8.8 billion to the federal budget for child nutrition programs and authorized the USDA to issue waivers relaxing program requirements.

The waivers reimbursed schools at a higher rate to pay for meals and allowed them to serve more grab-and-go meals. They are slated to end June 30.

In Momence Community Unit School District 1, a source of funding already has been secured, allowing the district to continue offering free meals to all students in the 2022-23 school year.

Superintendent Shannon Anderson said the district applied this spring for the Community Eligibility Program, part of the National School Lunch Program, and was approved.

“At the onset of the pandemic, we were really pleased to see the relief that was provided with the waivers that were put in place,” Anderson said. “And when we received word that the waivers weren’t going to be extended, we knew that that relief was so critical to so many of our families, that we just felt it was the right thing to do.”

Without some continued form of aid, students who have been eating for free for the past two years would have to start paying again — a harsh adjustment coming out of the pandemic, Anderson noted.

Additionally, the district has many families “on the threshold,” who would benefit from free or reduced-price meals but just barely miss the requirements to qualify.

“They are struggling to make ends meet, and so we wanted to benefit those families as well,” Anderson said. “Sometimes circumstances beyond their control have an effect on their personal economies, and we want to do what we can to help our community in that way.”

In Bourbonnais Elementary District 53, Superintendent Adam Ehrman said his approach at the moment is to “wait and see” what information might come out in the next month or so regarding free-meal options next school year.

Ehrman noted the district is looking into information from the Illinois State Board of Education regarding the Paid Lunch Equity program through the National School Lunch Program.

“I’ve learned a lot in the last few years of the pandemic, that information can change relatively quickly, so not to get too far in front of what we believe the conclusions are going to be,” he said.

Ehrman said the district would look to get the message out later this summer as to what families should prepare for.

“If [the free meals end], we will have to make adjustments, and it will be a difficult adjustment I’m sure on families when we start thinking about — the last two years were free,” he said.

Ehrman also noted not as many families have filled out the forms to qualify for free or reduced lunch in the past two years because meals have been free for everyone.

“We think that is going to impact not just our school district but many school districts on making sure you get accurate numbers and trying to communicate as much as possible to families on the importance of filling that paperwork out,” he said.

In Herscher Community Unit School District 2, Superintendent Rich Decman said he has been discussing options with the district’s food services director, Michelle Armstrong.

Though he has heard that funding for free meals may be extended in some way, Decman agreed it was too early to tell exactly how things will pan out for the 2022-23 school year.

“Right now, we are just at the beginning stages of, ‘What can we do? What will be our funding? Will students have to pay again?’” Decman said. “Worst-case scenario, we go back to how it was 24 months ago, where we have a certain segment of our population that qualifies for free and reduced lunch.”

A letter from Armstrong gave Herscher families advance notice of the federal waivers ending.

“Between now and the start of the school year, our board of education, district administration and director of food services will continue to explore ways we can help families with this adjustment,” she stated in the notice. “At no point would we ever want any child to go hungry at school.”