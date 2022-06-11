School playground work happening this summer in Bourbonnais, Bradley

School is out for summer, and some local kids will be greeted with new or improved playgrounds when they return in the late summer.

Playground projects are in the works for both Bourbonnais Elementary District 53 and Bradley Elementary District 61.

In Bourbonnais, construction is in progress to build new playgrounds at Liberty Intermediate School, which previously had no playground, and Shabbona Elementary School, which had older playground equipment.

Poured-rubber surfacing will also be installed at the new playgrounds as well as the existing playgrounds at Shepard and LeVasseur schools.

In Bradley, the installation of poured rubber surfacing at Bradley East and West school playgrounds is set to begin within the next few weeks.

The Bradley West playground is also set to receive new swings.

Poured-rubber surfacing is considered safer and lower maintenance than the woodchip bedding material it replaces, in addition to being handicap accessible.

<strong>BOURBONNAIS</strong>

According to a District 53 update, playground work around the district was about 50 percent complete as of early this week.

“The students are going to love the new look when they return in August,” Assistant Superintendent James Duggan said in the update.

Superintendent Adam Ehrman added that the projects should start wrapping up in the next three to four weeks, depending on the weather.

Ehrman said the district also submitted a grant for additional ADA-compliant playground space and equipment for students with special needs.

The status of that grant will be discussed at the next school board meeting, which is scheduled for June 28, he said.

“There’s a whole bunch of opportunities to show the community how we have improved or upgraded the playgrounds, not just for the students, but for the communities that they are centered in,” Ehrman said.

The Bourbonnais School Board approved the playground work in 2021, including $282,750 to install the new surfaces at Shepard and LeVasseur and $535,500 for new surfaces and new equipment at Liberty and Shabbona.

The company doing all playground work in Bourbonnais is Adventure Turf of Wisconsin.

<strong>BRADLEY</strong>

Bradley East and West schools are set to receive the new playground surfacing, and Bradley West will be getting new swings.

During a May 11 meeting, the Bradley School Board approved a bid for $215,000 from Innovative Sports Surfacing in Ohio.

The cost includes removing mulch and installing poured rubber surfaces for about 8,900 square feet in total, as well as an additional 1,500 square feet at Bradley West, where three swing bays and six swings will be placed.

Superintendent Scott Goselin said the company is slated to begin work on the poured rubber surfacing in the next couple of weeks.

“We should be all ready to go before school starts,” he noted. “We have probably about two months to get this done, so hopefully we’ll be able to do that. If not, we will get it done as soon as we can.”

Installing swings at Bradley West is expected to happen in about 10 to 12 weeks. The playground currently doesn’t have swings.

Bradley Central, where sixth through eighth graders attend, does not have a playground due to the configuration of the property and the age of the kids, Goselin noted.

Instead of recess, the older kids go outside for P.E. activities.

“There are nice [playground] facilities over here at East and West,” Goselin said. “We’re just going to try to make it safer for our kids with the softer, rubber surface and the mulch going away.”