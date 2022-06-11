KLASEY: Fire destroys historic Kankakee depot

In the early morning hours of Aug. 16, 1966, Kankakee Police Officer Albert Love was patrolling the city’s northwest side. At approximately 3:45 a.m., he checked the boarded-up, long-abandoned railroad depot in the 500 block of North Fifth Avenue.

All was quiet.

Some 45 minutes later, when his route again took him past the dilapidated building, it was engulfed in fire. Kankakee Fire Chief John Marquart said Love told him, “The whole south end of the building was full of flames.”

The burning building had once been the passenger and freight depot, as well as the general offices, of the Indiana, Illinois, and Iowa Railroad. Opened in April 1884, the large, two-story building was described by the Kankakee Gazette: “The new Three-I depot is the handsomest of the kind anywhere around. The architecture is of the Queen Anne style with an artistic arrangement of windows.”

The depot, located on the west side of Fifth Avenue south of the Three-I tracks, replaced the rail line’s original depot, which was opened in 1881. Ironically, that original depot had been destroyed by a spectacular fire on January 14, 1884.

By the time of the 1966 fire, the depot building had been vacant for decades, with its doors padlocked and windows boarded up. It was being used for storage by a nearby automotive muffler business.

Patrolman Love’s fire alarm was recorded at 4:32 a.m. Responding firefighters could see flames already erupting through the roof. “This building was gone when we arrived,” Chief Marquart told the Kankakee Daily Journal. “Our big job was to save the remaining business buildings and homes in the neighborhood.”

The business in most immediate danger was the St. Germain & Son Coal and Fuel Oil Co., located just south of the burning depot. Firefighters managed to save not only the main St. Germain building with its bins of stored coal, but a small one-story structure located very close to the burning depot. The small building housed the office and weigh station of the coal company.

“A charred mass of water-soaked timbers was all that remained of a historic Kankakee building today…” wrote Journal reporter Jerry Morgan. “Kankakee firemen could do little more than keep the fire from spreading to neighboring buildings as the flames lit up the early dawn sky with spectacular colors over the city’s northwest side.”

All the city’s off-duty firemen were called in to help battle the blaze; they manned nine hose lines, pouring water on the burning building for four hours. Three of those hose lines were laid across the railroad tracks, shutting down train traffic until shortly after 8 a.m.

By the time the rail line reopened, the former depot was no more. “All that was left standing,” reported the newspaper, “was a chimney, a portion of the blackened south wall, a fire escape, and a brick addition. The rest of the building [had] collapsed, section by section …. Damage estimates were incomplete, but approximately $4,500 worth of mufflers and tail pipes were stored on the building’s second floor.” The lost automotive material was owned by Frink’s Muffler Headquarters at 603 N. Fifth Avenue.

The Indiana, Illinois and Iowa Railroad was constructed in 1881, stretching from North Judson, Indiana, through Kankakee, to Zearing, Illinois, on the Illinois River north of Hennepin. Despite its name, the Three-I tracks never extended to Iowa—it reached that state by connection with the Chicago, Rock Island and Pacific Railroad.

Plans for a rail line along that route had been promoted more than a decade earlier. James McGrew, a prominent Kankakee businessman [best known for his large flour mill at the north end of the Kankakee River dam] was elected president of the Kankakee and Illinois River Railroad company in 1868. He raised more that $700,000 to finance building of the railroad, but a financial panic in the year 1873 bankrupted the company before any tracks were laid.

Under new leadership and the Three-I name, the railroad was completed and began operation in 1881. In addition to carrying passengers, the railroad also provided freight service to industries in Momence, Kankakee and other towns along the line.

During the late 1800s, the Three-I was one of three railroads maintaining passenger depots in Kankakee. The Illinois Central’s facility was in downtown Kankakee on East Avenue, while the station of the Big Four [Cleveland, Cincinnati, Chicago and St. Louis Railroad] was on Cypress Street, east of Harrison Avenue.

The Indiana, Illinois and Iowa name lasted only a quarter-century; in 1906, the Three-I merged with the Indiana Harbor Railroad to form the Chicago, Indiana and Southern. Since that time, the railroad trackage has been under a number of names and ownerships, including the New York Central, Penn Central, Norfolk Southern and Conrail. Some portions of the former Three-I are part of what is popularly called the “Kankakee Belt Route”; other sections of the former railroad in Illinois are operated by locally owned Kankakee, Beaverville and Southern Railroad.