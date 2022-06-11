Former Cigna building 'not an easy sell'

BOURBONNAIS — The bulk of the former Cigna building at the intersection of U.S. 45/52 and St. George Road remains vacant, but its owner remains confident it will be filled once again.

When occupants will return in greater numbers than they have today, however, is a question Moshe Hager, acquisitions analyst and asset manager for Hager Pacific Properties of Encino, Calif., the owners of the property, cannot answer.

As of this week, only 25,000 square feet of the 155,000-square-foot building is leased and occupied. That square footage translates to an occupancy rate of 16%.

“We have a lot of confidence and hope that places like Kankakee County are growing and have potential for new growth,” he said after Thursday’s Economic Alliance of Kankakee County meeting, which was held in the portion of the building occupied by Gardant Management Solutions.

“We are waiting for the right parties to come along.”

Opened in 2000, the site was home to Cigna until 2015. The insurance company had been having an ever-growing percentage of its more than 1,200 employees at that time work from home.

The company had so many employees working from home that it no longer needed to be in such a large complex. It moved to another site in Bourbonnais, a far smaller site, and now all of its call center employees work from home offices.

While that may be a great situation for companies like Cigna, it certainly is not welcomed news for property owners such as Hager Pacific.

Hager, who visits the property on a regular basis, noted they are willing to divide the space into segments as small as 25,000 square feet.

He said the arrival of COVD-19 in early 2020 certainly did not aid property owners seeking tenants. He termed the pandemic a “big bump in the road.”

“There has not been a lot of interest,” he said. “This is a big space for this market.”

He remains confident the location will once again be filled with tenants. He just can’t answer when that time may be.

“Slow and steady wins the race,” he said.

Count Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore among those who expected the location to have been leased long before now.

“We live in very unusual times in regards to commercial space. This property has a lot of things going for it,” he said, citing ownership which is willing to listen to offers.

“It’s just a question of finding the right entity. We all know there are many businesses going remote. COVID showed them they could function remotely. Office space become less attractive as a result. It’s not an easy sell.”

But the mayor keeps his fingers crossed. He knows this property means too much to the community to remain sparsely occupied.

“It’s a beautiful building,” he said.

Schore does remained surprised, however.

“I would have thought much more of it would have been filled by now.”