CITIZEN SPOTLIGHT: Piepenbrink's lifetime of resilience

In 1934, 12-year-old Anne Piepenbrink’s life changed forever. After being hit by a fallen seed pod from a catalpa tree while playing with her two brothers, the Staunton, Va. native — who now resides in Bourbonnais — suffered a scratch to the eye.

She remembers the incident not being painful, and said the doctor told her that it was “not serious.” But after the initial scratch turned into infection, it spread to the other eye and the result left her permanently blinded.

During the Great Depression, Piepenbrink was in and out of hospitals four times as doctors worked to save her vision with no avail. Also during this time, her father’s formerly successful auto dealership was lost to the country’s economic downturn.

Her family turned their home into a boarding house to make ends meet. Piepenbrink’s mother cooked, cleaned and took care of the tenants — all while raising three children.

Piepenbrink recalled that her mother also would take time in her busy schedule to read all of the school books to her daughter to help her continue her education.

“What a wonderful person she was,” Piepenbrink said of her mother.

Education became a pillar in Piepenbrink’s life, and that passion was honored — along with her milestone 100th birthday — by the Manteno Women’s Club as they created the Anne Piepenbrink Lifetime of Resilience Scholarship.

“[It was a] surprise and I was feeling like I wasn’t worthy,” said Piepenbrink, former Manteno resident and longtime member of the Manteno Women’s Club.

“I believe really strongly in education,” she said. “I think it’s important, especially these days.”

Piepenbrink attended the May 25 luncheon where the scholarship was presented to Cheyanne Adams, 18, of Manteno, who plans to attend Trivecca Nazarene University in Tennessee and study nursing.

“She wrote a wonderful essay detailing her learning challenges she has faced throughout school and how she used learning resource teachers to overcome her difficulties with math,” said scholarship chair Joann Gricus of this year’s winner.

“She wants to be a nurse like her mother and after meeting her today, she will be a wonderful person to help those in need.”

Gricus shared that Piepenbrink is “an amazing woman” and her story was inspiration for a scholarship.

<strong>Getting to 100</strong>

After missing school due to the in-and-out hospital visits in her youth, Piepenbrink became lucky in that her hometown happened to have a school for those with visual impairments. This is where she came to learn braille.

She was the school’s only day student, as others resided on the campus. Upon completion of high school, Piepenbrink attended Mary Baldwin College in Staunton on a scholarship.

Excelling and completing her bachelor’s, she wished to continue her education and was interested in a career in social work. She enrolled in a master’s program at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, living in a dormitory for social work students.

Piepenbrink said she specialized in working with those with visual impairments.

“I somehow just felt after this had happened to me, I wanted some way to help other people,” she said.

She worked for a while in North Carolina before making her way to Chicago with her high school sweetheart. The two eventually parted ways and Piepenbrink met her future husband and father of her two sons, John and Jim.

After she raised her children, and after losing her husband, she returned to social work in Manteno before retiring.

Piepenbrink has five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

“I encourage [their education]; they all have college funds going,” she said. “On birthdays and Christmases, I like to add to their college fund instead of getting them more toys — they have enough toys!”

Turning 100 on Feb. 3, the celebration of her milestone was postponed until last month due to inclement weather and pandemic concerns. A lifelong Methodist, an open house was held at Manteno United Methodist Church, where family members from Colorado, Virginia, Michigan and Ohio came out for the occasion.

The recent scholarship wasn’t the first time that Piepenbrink was honored in Manteno, as she was the inaugural recipient of the Lucille Thies Personal Achievement Award in 2012.

In a Daily Journal article from that year, Rob Laird wrote: “The star of the day may have been Piepenbrink. Annette LaMore said Piepenbrink gave a stirring speech in receiving the Thies award.

“’She is such a good speaker,’ Annette LaMore said of Piepenbrink. ‘The talk was so moving. It was remarkable listening to someone like her.’”

"Anne is honored that the Club is giving a scholarship in her name," said scholarship chairman Joann Gricus.

"She agreed that the selection committee should use the essay as a means of selection as well as working with the counseling department at the high school to ensure a distribution of scholarships among the class."