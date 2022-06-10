Ricky Rockets site work to begin next week

KANKAKEE — Site work is slated to begin at the East Court Street location which will eventually become the newest Ricky Rockets Fuel Center.

The Hoffman Estates-based company is slated to begin site preparation work as soon as Monday, Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis informed Kankakee City Council members.

Curtis added the company has obtained land grading and foundation permits from the city’s planning and code enforcement department.

A groundbreaking ceremony is being planned.

Announced in 2016, the project slated for the property in the northeast section of the East Court and Interstate 57 interchange has been through two previous development agreements.

A third development agreement was approved by the city council in November 2021. This agreement placed penalties on the developer, Rick Heidner, if development had not been started by mid-June.

Whether it was the push from the agreement or simply timing, the project now appears to set to begin.

In an interview in late May, Heidner said the construction project will take 10-12 months, meaning the planned $20-million-plus development will not be ready for customers until mid- to late-spring 2023.

Fuel centers have sprouted up along highways throughout the region in the past several years. Fuel centers have been developed at the recently-completed I-57 interchange 318 in Bourbonnais, as well as the 308 interchange in Kankakee.

A fuel center was developed in Grant Park at Illinois 1, and Peotone recently announced development plans for a fueling complex within the village, again near I-57.