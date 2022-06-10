Fire damages abandoned home in Kankakee

KANKAKEE— An abandoned home on Kankakee’s east side was damaged by fire early Thursday morning, according to city fire officials.

The home is located in the 1200 block of East Chestnut Street, Kankakee Fire Chief Bryan LaRoche said.

Firefighters were dispatched at 2 a.m. When they arrived on scene, there was moderate fire and no one on scene, he said.

The fire was extinguished without issues, LaRoche said.

There were no injuries, according to LaRoche. Firefighters were on scene for about 30 minutes, he said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, LaRoche said.