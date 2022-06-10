Bradley bar owner Huffman gone too soon

There’s shock, disbelief and, most importantly, an outpouring of love for Nick Huffman, who passed away unexpectedly Thursday. Huffman, 42, was the co-owner of the Looney Bin bar in Bradley.

“He was like my big brother,” said Nicole Braisher, who has worked at the Looney Bin for seven-and-a-half years. “He’d do anything for me. This is the biggest loss ever.”

Huffman had a big heart for those close to him, was charismatic and had no filter. As the news broke Thursday morning of Huffman’s death, the tributes started pouring in on social media.

“I don’t even know what to say right now,” posted Chance Jones, a drummer for the Detroit band No Resolve, on Facebook. “I can’t believe this is real life. When I got into the touring scene, you were one of my biggest supporters. When I decided to get sober, you supported me. Through every phase I’ve gone through since we met many years ago, you supported me. And everyone else you cared for. You introduced me to so many people who greatly impacted and changed my life for the better.”

Huffman was a big supporter and promoter of rock music, mostly bands who weren’t mainstream and earned their living performing live. He brought many of those bands to the Looney Bin, as well as local, regional and national acts.

Ty Del Rose, a drummer for Smile Empty Soul, originally from San Clarita, Calif., posted on Facebook on Thursday:

“I woke up this morning at a loss for words. I still don’t really know what to say, other than that I am beyond crushed. ... I will forever cherish all the great memories from the shows I’ve been to as well as the times I played with Another Lost Year and Smile Empty Soul. ... Rest easy, my friend. The music scene in the 815 will always carry a piece of you with it for decades to come.”

Former managing editor of the Daily Journal, Dimitri Kalantzis, who now lives in Brooklyn, N.Y., said a lot of bands are talking about Huffman on social media.

“Nick was a newsmaker,” Kalantzis said. “At times he could be polarizing — that was mostly intentional. But he was undoubtedly Kankakee County’s greatest ambassador of his generation.”

National bands that have appeared at the Looney Bin were Local H, Trapt, Faster Pussycat, Gus G., Tracii Guns, Green Jelly and Third Eye Blind among others.

“Because of him, I’ve met so many people around the world as far as musicians [who] I’d never thought that I’d be able to,” said Dan Braisher, formerly of the local band Bad Influence and now with Full of Moxie. “All the stuff I’ve done musically has been because of him.”

Brashier gravitated to the Bin on Thursday afternoon, as did many of Huffman’s friends to share their grief and enjoy each other’s company.

“I wasn’t coming here. I was going to get my nails done,” said Jessica Scott, of Limestone. “I don’t even pass here on the way through, but somehow through the tears I ended up here. The only thing that comes to my mind is who is going to save me? Nick saved me time and time and time again.

“He was my best friend. He was ornery as can be, but, man, if he loved you, you knew it. You could just feel it in the air. There will never be another person like him. Ever.”

Tommy Laslie, of Bradley, said Huffman was one of a kind.

“There’s no other way to explain it,” he said. “He loved rock ‘n’ roll.”

During the pandemic, Huffman promoted two live music shows, Bound for the Drive-in, by Local H in June 2020 at the Harvest Moon Twin Drive-in Theatre in Gibson City.

Huffman was an artist, too. Also during the pandemic, Huffman painted various portraits and still-lifes on canvas at the Looney Bin when restaurants were shut down by order of the governor. Huffman sold the paintings and gave all the proceeds to his employees who were out of work.

Huffman, a 1997 Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School graduate, was also a comedian, and he was the man on the street reporter and various characters from 2013-15 on the Mancow TV show that ran on Fox and WPWR 50 in Chicago. He quit chasing his comedy career to run the day-to-day operations at the Looney Bin in 2014.

Comedy was never too far from his realm, as Huffman often booked comedians at the Bin, including members from the “Jackass” movies and TV series.

Local business owner, Deena Rabideau, of Bourbonnais, was co-owner of the Looney Bin for about three years until about five years ago. Huffman would say, “Deena takes care of the business side, and I take care of the fun stuff.”

“He made me work for it,” Rabideau said when reached by phone. “I worked really hard. Our relationship was love-hate. We loved to hate each other.”

Although the working relationship was contentious at times, Rabideau said Huffman knew what he wanted and what worked.

“I ran into him on Saturday, and we talked,” she said. “I’m glad we had that conversation.

“Nick was all or nothing. If he was into it and it was a good idea, he was all in. Just like the sign says, ‘No bull.’ He would not entertain it if it wasn’t right; he’d leave the table.

“We were very good friends. He’ll always have a special place in my heart. Those were great times in my life. I’ll cherish them forever.”

Bradley Mayor Mike Watson said it’s a sad day for Bradley.

“I have a deep sense of loss, especially for his mother, Maureen, who I’ve gotten to know over the last few years,” he said. “I know Nick was her only child. It’s a huge [loss], and for Nick’s children. He had a daughter, who just went off to college, and for his twin sons who are young.

“For the whole family, it’s a tough one. He had a part in Bradley for sure. He had a good sense of understanding of particular things that go on in society. He understood government. ... I’m grieving for his family for sure. It’s devastating for his close family members.”

No other details of Huffman’s death were released by the family.